East Marion High School students Aspen Dillon and Taleiah Kendricks won first place in the Middle School Duo Interpretation and are the Grand Champions of the Hub City Classic that was held Saturday at Hattiesburg High School.

"It was an eye opening experience to compete with the other schools," Dillon said. "Also having the chance to get some encouragement from the Hattiesburg Forensics Team was amazing. It was amazing pulling together our duo performance of 'The Parent Trap.'"

This is the first year East Marion has had a speech and debate program.

"I feel like it was a good way of showing us what speech and debate is," Kendricks said. "We met a lot of amazing people as well. It wasn't as difficult as I originally thought it was going to be. Overall, I really liked the tournament."