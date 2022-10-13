Towering over Second Street just next to my office window is one gigantic reminder that the holiday season is just around the corner. I've watched for months as they've begun reconstructing the ice rink, and with each day I've grown just a little more excited for the chance to experience my very first Christmas in Columbia.

For the record, I'm a tenured member of Team "Wait until after Thanksgiving to celebrate Christmas." I might be the captain of that team, honestly. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, partly because it's the least commercialized holiday and partly because it allows me to enjoy the three big F's — family, food and football — all in one day. I enjoy the lights, the music and the festivities of Christmas just as much as the next person, but I've always felt that it's best enjoyed after you've taken the time to reflect on all of your blessings and give thanks.

That said, I'm a little more excited for December to arrive than I have been in quite a while. My family and I have had to say a few hard goodbyes in recent years. My father, my grandfather and an uncle are now celebrating each Christmas in Heaven, and our little Christmases on Jim Pitts Road in Waynesboro just never feel quite the same without them. While I know that no amount of lights or festivities could ever replace having them with us on that day, I do hope that being a part of all the magic that comes to Columbia during that time of year will add a spark and make the season feel just a little more memorable.

I've never ice skated a day in my life. I also couldn't carry a tune in a bucket, so don't expect to find me singing any carols on your front doorstep. But I want to make it a point this time around to make the most of the season and fully appreciate the opportunity I've been given to spend it in a place as unique as Columbia. Christmas was my dad's favorite holiday by a mile, and I know he'd glad to see us enjoying the season and making new memories together.

So if you see me walking on Main Street this holiday season — or on the ice rink likely busting my tail — feel free to say hi so I can wish you and your family a merry Christmas.

Let's just do Thanksgiving first.

