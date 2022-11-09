Joe Bracey won a decisive victory over Wali T. Bilal in the race for the District 1 seat on the Marion County School Board Tuesday.

Bilal who serves on the board currently after being appointed to fill a vacant seat received 254 out of 942 votes in last night's election. Bracey received 651 votes, and there were two write-in votes.

Bracey ran on the issue of budgeting and the need to not tax residents of Marion County any more than they already have been. Bilal and the current school board have taken some measures in the past year that have been controversial, while the board contended the moves were in the best interest of students and the district.

Jeffrey Wayne Brumfield was unopposed in the School Board District 2 race after current board member, Sherrie Williams, chose not to run for the seat.