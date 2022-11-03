Wali Bilal, candidate for Marion County School Board, answered the following questions in person.

Q: Tell us about yourself and your background.

I was born in Marion County. I graduated from Marion County High School, which is now East Marion High School, in 1972. I returned to the University of Southern Mississippi after a stint in the Army. I graduated from USM in 1981 with a degree in broadcast management. I got out of the Army in 1975 and remained in the reserves. Through education and hard work, I retired out of the Army Reserves as a LTC after over 30 years of military service.

I am married to Clara Wright. She taught in Marion County for 30 years. I live in the Improve Community, and I am a small farmer. I was a law enforcement officer with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. I have three daughters who graduated from East Marion. LaTarsha Edwards is a nurse practitioner with a PhD. Siddeeqah Bilal is a psychiatrist with her MD. Maryum Bilal will graduate from Southern in December with her PhD. We taught them to be independent and strong women.

I value education, hard work, critical thinking and simple living. Foremost, I have a strong belief in God. That one got me through two deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom to Iraq in 2004 and to Kuwait in 2008.

Q: Why did you decide to run for the school board District 1 seat?

I was appointed to serve out someone else's term on the school board. When I got in there, I saw the value that the Marion County School Board can play to move the schools to a higher level. Our children's future matters. I want to continue to be part of positive things, such as improving academics, arts and athletics.

Q: How can you be a benefit to the Marion County School District?

I have years of leadership working with children in my local community as a mentor. I retired from Youth Challenge where I worked for over 13 years with at-risk youth. I am part of Marion County Self Help, a 501-c3 that helps teach sustainable agriculture to youth.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to represent the Marion County School District?

I see the advantage of a good small town education and am willing to put in the work to see the growth of Marion County. If you look back over the past six years, no major improvements have been made in the Marion County schools. We have added programs, such as performing arts at East and West and archery. I am invested in this county. Our future is the children. I want to see the county prosper as a whole. Our schools are the key to having our children return here after college, the military, etc.

Q: What makes you think you can win this seat?

First, I am qualified. Second, I am dedicated to the improvement of the MCSD. Third, people see the work I have put into being the representative for the people of district one and the desire I have to see the district succeed. I believe I ran a broad media campaign with talking, newspaper, radio, signs and direct mail.

Q: What do you feel are the biggest needs of the students in the Marion County School District?

If students realize you have their best interest at heart, they will do their best. We need more AP classes and higher teacher retention. We need teachers to want to teach in Marion County.

Q: What improvements would you like to see made for the Marion County School District students?

I would like to see more advanced courses offered, more ACT Prep opportunities, which we are doing, and ROTC should be offered.

Q: What do you see as the future of the Marion County School District? What is your vision and what are your goals moving forward?

I would like to see Marion County as a model district for the state and, in the short term, moving on to a be a A-level school and maintaining that.

Q: What is your political affiliation and does that affect your stance on school district issues?

I believe this position is nonpartisan for a reason. Political affiliation shouldn't be brought into it. It's all about the children.

Q: There has been a lot of talk about the district's budget over the last few months. What do you feel is the state of the budget this year? What should be done differently in the future?

The fund balance is in better shape than it's ever been in. We are currently working on over 16 projects in the school system. We widely used ESSER funds as well as local funds. We have done a great deal in the last two years under conditions that were somewhat hostile. The starting point is how we get there. It has to be good policy and consistency. We have to do all we can to get what students deserve.

Q: What else would you like voters to know about you before the election on Tuesday?

I want the voters to know they need to come out to vote Tuesday. They don't need to let a few people make decisions for the whole. Young and old need to know their votes matter. If you vote for Wali Bilal, you won't be disappointed.