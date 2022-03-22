The home economics class taught by Emily Knight at Columbia Elementary School made blankets for the Love First ministry at First Baptist Church of Columbia. The blankets were given to Marion County Child Protection Services for children in custody. Vonsha Wash-Weary and Adrienne Preston accepted the blankets for CPS from Carolyn Sanson of First Baptist. Front row, from left, are Logan Morgan, Serenity Johnson, Phoenix Blackard and Georgia Rayborn; second row, Kara Purvis, Kenadee Burton, Karly Averett and Ernesto Garcia; back row, Weary, Preston, Sanson and Knight.