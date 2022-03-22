George Bernie Regan

82, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for George Bernie Regan, 82, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, March 29, in Hattiesburg. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia. Rev Zach Smith and Rev Eddie Joe Holt officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

During his 82 extraordinary years, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He could light up a room and never met a stranger. He was a member of the SEC Team of the Decade and was among the many players who won the 1959 National Championship while playing for the Ole Miss "Rebels". He remained an active member of the M Club after leaving Ole Miss. His hobbies consisted of hunting, fishing, playing dominos, and cooking for family and friends. He was a board member of the Hattiesburg Bridge Club and had achieved the level of Life Master. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Quay Cory Regan; second wife, Debbie Sinopoli Regan; father, William Ollie Regan Sr.; mother, Marguarite Viola Smith Regan; brothers, William Ollie Regan Jr., Maurice Regan and Arlin Regan; sisters, Bobbye Joyce Stewart, Cheryl Hardee, and grandson, Jeremy Kirby.

Survivors include his daughter, Melanie Manly (Charles) of Carrollton, Texas; stepdaughters, Martha June Kirby (Eddie Sr.), Cherry Graves (Brian) and Rayanne Cox (John); brothers, Don W. Regan and D. Stephen Regan; grandsons, Regan Manly, Austin Manly, Jackson Graves, Eli Graves, Eddie Kirby Jr. and Duke Kirby; granddaughters, Breleigh Knight, Bella Graves and Chloe Kirby, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Dewey Lott, Ryle Regan, Brian Stewart, Charles Manly, Marty Regan, Maury Regan and Tommy Welch. Honorary pallbearers were Steven Ballew, Tristan Ballew, Tommy McDaniel, Dexter Butler, Blane Haygood, Dave Bugay, Paul Pounds and John McElroy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers @ t2t.org or Camp Refuge in Lafayette, LA @ camp-refuge.org.

