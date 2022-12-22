Mikail Webb has never given up. After starring as a quarterback at Columbia High School, he walked on at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, switched to linebacker and earned a scholarship. He walked on at Alcorn State, earned a scholarship and had a breakout season only for it to be followed by a lost year to Covid and another to a torn ACL. But after battling his way back from the devastating injury and earning his way through nearly seven years of college, he is now shooting his shot and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Earlier this month, Webb played in the FCS National Bowl in Daytona Beach, Fla., where he met with some pro scouts, and he made the decision to go for a career in professional football. He’s also been invited to scrimmage at the FBS All Americans Tropical Bowl in late January in Orlando.

When he got to Alcorn State in 2018, former Braves defensive coordinator Cedrick Thornton challenged him to not just be a role player. During that season, Webb said he felt like he really learned how to play linebacker, which put him in position to start in the 2019 season opener at Southern Miss.

“That was real emotional for me. Growing up in Columbia, if I would have gotten an offer from Southern Miss, I’m going. Just me being at a different school, a HBCU, and getting to start against Southern Miss, that was a testament to the hard work I put in,” he said. “That was a statement for that whole season. That 2019 season put me out there.”

In 12 games that year, the 230-pound linebacker had 46 tackles, five tackles for loss, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a sack in a breakout campaign that led him to All-SWAC honors. He felt like he was on the radar going into 2020 as a redshirt senior, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit and Alcorn opted out of playing the season entirely.

He continued to work hard during the pandemic and would actually train at South Alabama while visiting his girlfriend. Webb and his teammates had to get creative to work out because they weren’t allowed to at Alcorn’s football facilities with no athletic trainers working due to Covid restrictions.

During the last padded practice prior to the spring game going into the 2021 season, Webb felt his knee buckle a little bit but stayed on his feet and didn’t think much of it. But on the next play, he tried to cut to make a tackle and his leg crumbled beneath his weight. He completely tore his ACL that day, April 3, 2021, but he spent the next six weeks strengthening his quad and allowing the swelling to go down before having surgery to repair the tear.

He spent the 2021 season on the sidelines, essentially in a coaching role, while rehabbing his knee to get back on the field. He was actually cleared medically just six months after the surgery, but he chose to stay out because he didn’t quite feel like himself yet and didn’t want to risk another injury.

“I knew I wasn’t ready to compete,” he said. “I knew if I used my (medical) redshirt year and looked at the game in a different lens as a coach, it would help when I padded up again. It felt like football was taken away from me completely.”

Although he didn’t do any tackling during the spring in 2022, he went through every other part of practice and kept working throughout the summer to put himself in position to be a starter once again. During his final season with the Braves, which ended Nov. 19 against Jackson State, Webb set new career highs with seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks despite having to reacclimate himself to the game and playing for a new defensive coordinator.

“I played wherever they needed me to play. Some games I would play (defensive end), and sometimes I was like a hybrid linebacker. If you watch the film, you would see my knee didn’t bother me,” he explained.

Throughout the season, he talked with family and ultimately decided it was best for him to declare for the draft despite having the ability to return for one final season. He will remain in college online while pursuing a master’s degree in agriculture economics.

Webb is still looking for an agent and is currently lining up his home base for training for a pro day and hopefully the NFL Scouting Combine. While he is putting everything into trying to play football professionally, it isn’t NFL or bust for Webb. He said he’s absolutely open to playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL), XFL or USFL.

He said to make it at the professional level would be a testament to all of his hard work and would show others they don’t need all the big offers to make it. He feels like he was slept on a little bit, even going back to his high school days, because he wasn’t originally from Columbia and moved to the area in the sixth grade. But his time is now.

“It would be the highlight of my life really. I wasn’t one of the ones with the big offers like Alabama like Jaheim or the big offers these guys are pulling in now. I’m one of the ones who made it going the long path. I’ve always stayed true to who I (am) and believed in myself,” Webb said. “It’s not only for myself but for my family and everybody who’s been pushing me and telling me to keep grinding. That will be a testament to myself and to show that whatever you put your mind to — don’t matter what anybody else believe — you can do it.”

Webb believes God showed favor to him because so many players got cut during the pandemic as rosters became bloated with everyone granted an extra year of eligibility, but he remained and persevered.

“I trusted Him and kept working. I didn’t let the outside or what people said stop me. I didn’t let any of the elements stop me. I just controlled what I could control,” he said. “No matter what you’re doing or if you’re still in college, everything is a business after high school. It doesn’t matter what cards you’re dealt, you can turn your situation into whatever. God won’t give you the same road He’ll give the next man. He may make you go through some things so you can appreciate them.”

He added even if he’s told no by every NFL scout, it won’t bother him one bit because he feels like he already beat the odds, and he hopes his story can help the next generation reach their dreams.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin April 27 in Kansas City, Mo.