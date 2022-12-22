It’s been a long, winding journey for Jamison Kelly, but the rangy safety is heading to the Big 10 to take on the college football elite in Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State as a member of the Indiana Hoosiers after signing a scholarship Tuesday.

Out of high school, the Columbia alum signed with Louisiana Tech and spent two years with the Bulldogs playing in 17 games, primarily on special teams, before transferring to Jones College and becoming an immediate superstar in the secondary. Kelly said he learned far more in his one season with the Bobcats than he did in two years at D-1 La. Tech.

“I think about my journey all the time, but I feel like my story is going to be great at the end of the day when I make it,” he said. “It’s really been since high school. I got hurt in high school, and that’s why I couldn’t go Power 5 out of high school. All the Power 5 schools started talking to me about my injury. But I feel like everything happens for a reason, and that’s what made me the person I am today.”

He added the coaches at Jones, headlined by head coach Steve Buckley, are all Division I caliber coaches who choose to be at the junior college level. He credits them with getting him back to the fundamentals that made him a highly-coveted recruit coming out of Columbia, which led him to racking up 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception in 2022.

The atmosphere within the Hoosiers program, head coach Tom Allen and safeties coach Jason Jones all played large roles in securing Kelly’s signature, along with the opportunity to play right away.

“They lost like four safeties, so they’re looking for guys who can come in and play,” Kelly said.

The former Wildcats superstar has no fear moving up to the heavyweight class of college football and said he’s prepared to show he belongs on that stage.

“I’m ready for it. That’s really how I feel. I want that competition. That’s a big reason why I (chose Indiana) because I want to play against the best,” he said. “I don’t want NFL scouts to have any reason to say anything about me like ‘He ain’t play against no competition.’”

Kelly initially committed to Jacksonville State Dec. 14 despite being offered by Indiana the day before as well as holding offers from Austin Peay, Central Arkansas and more.

“When I got the Indiana offer, I wasn’t really feeling it,” Kelly explained. “The head coach (Allen) told the safety coach (Jones) to turn the car around and go get me because they need me. That made me change my perspective on them. They could have easily went and found somebody out the portal, but they wanted me.”

Allen talked with Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback, Buckley and Slade Buckley, who is Steve Buckley’s son and the linebackers coach at Jones, and they all had one overarching thing to say about Kelly — he loves the game. Allen told Kelly he needs players who truly love the game to take the Hoosiers program to the next level and that’s why they were committed to signing Kelly rather than getting a different safety.

“Man, tell you what, what a physical football player,” Allen said about Kelly during a press conference Tuesday. “I love how he can run and tackle. … He is a guy we recruited out of high school. To be able to continue to stay recruiting him and get to know him and got a lot of connections down there, so just really love Jamison's attitude.

“Man, he loves, loves football. Loves to practice. Loves to train. Loves to work. Brings that physical mindset to everything he does. Really excited about bringing Jamison here and expect him to come in here and compete this spring.”

Bilderback said he believes it’s a great fit for Kelly and that it’s a great opportunity for someone out of Columbia to get the chance to play against historic programs like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

“I think he’ll be able to go in and play right away. As long as he can handle the cold weather,” Bilderback said jokingly, “I think he’s really going to enjoy it and look back on it and really appreciate it. I’m fired up for him.

“It’s been a long journey for Jamison. I think he’s grown a lot, not only on the field but just as a person. I think this is going to be a great challenge for him, but I expect he’s going to do really well.”

Indiana had a down season in 2022 with a 4-8 record, but the Hoosiers played everyone tough in the Big 10 and had several close losses.