This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Mississippi Moonchild owner Beka Drummond.
Q: When and where were you born?
A: I was born in Hattiesburg on May 13, 1994, but I've lived in Columbia my entire life.
Q: Where did you attend school?
A: I am a Columbia High School alum.
Q: Tell us about your job/company.
A: I started Mississippi Moonchild around the early part of last year. I paint, I make home decor, I sell crystals, jewelry, tapestries and anything else a hippie heart could desire.
Q: What led you to your profession?
A: I've always been really creative, so art really just came to me. My fascination with crystals started when I was younger and collected rocks with my grandfather, Robert Bullock. It all just kind of grew from there.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?
A: I enjoy the creative process, and I enjoy having the opportunity to meet and connect with a lot of very interesting people.
Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
A: Probably just networking with people and helping people understand that my business is still growing.
Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?
A: Don't be afraid to express yourself!
Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A: There were two things, and I've actually been lucky enough to do both. I wanted to be an artist, and I wanted to work with animals. I worked at what is now called Marion Pet Care for about six or seven years.
Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?
A: One would be my high school art teacher, Ashley Watkins, who still teaches art at Columbia. But I would also have to include my mom, Delinda Alexander, and my best friend, Brittney Mitchell, who passed away.
Q: What is your spouse’s name?
A: Peter Drummond.
Q: Do you have children?
A: We have fur children. We rescue, and we currently have nine dogs and four cats. We're definitely animal people.
Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?
A: I'd have to go with my great grandmother's homemade chicken and dumplings.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
A: Australia would be really nice to visit. It's beautiful there, there are a lot of interesting animals and I was a huge fan of The Crocodile Hunter growing up.
Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?
A: I make necklaces and other types of jewelry, I paint, I collect crystals and I garden a little bit. I'm not very successful with it, but I try. I also watch a lot of true crime shows.
Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?
A: The sense of community. Most of the people here are people I'm either related to, went to school with or went to school with their kids. This community really does a great job of coming together when it's most needed.
Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?
A: Probably my great grandparents, Robert and Annie Bullock. But I'd also have loved the chance to sit down and talk with Robin Williams or Betty White. I think we could've had really great conversations together.
Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?
A: Probably when I met my husband. He's the most supportive spouse I could've ever asked for. Also, I lost my best friend, Brittney Mitchell, to breast cancer last year. You realize when you begin losing people your own age that life is just too short.
Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?
A: I would love to cage dive with great white sharks! They're fascinating creatures, so that's definitely on my bucket list.
Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?
A: Stubborn, creative and searching.
Q: How would you like to be remembered?
A: I would like to be remembered as someone who was open-minded, trustworthy and just generally a good person.