This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Mississippi Moonchild owner Beka Drummond.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born in Hattiesburg on May 13, 1994, but I've lived in Columbia my entire life.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I am a Columbia High School alum.

Q: Tell us about your job/company.

A: I started Mississippi Moonchild around the early part of last year. I paint, I make home decor, I sell crystals, jewelry, tapestries and anything else a hippie heart could desire.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: I've always been really creative, so art really just came to me. My fascination with crystals started when I was younger and collected rocks with my grandfather, Robert Bullock. It all just kind of grew from there.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: I enjoy the creative process, and I enjoy having the opportunity to meet and connect with a lot of very interesting people.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: Probably just networking with people and helping people understand that my business is still growing.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: Don't be afraid to express yourself!

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: There were two things, and I've actually been lucky enough to do both. I wanted to be an artist, and I wanted to work with animals. I worked at what is now called Marion Pet Care for about six or seven years.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: One would be my high school art teacher, Ashley Watkins, who still teaches art at Columbia. But I would also have to include my mom, Delinda Alexander, and my best friend, Brittney Mitchell, who passed away.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: Peter Drummond.

Q: Do you have children?

A: We have fur children. We rescue, and we currently have nine dogs and four cats. We're definitely animal people.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: I'd have to go with my great grandmother's homemade chicken and dumplings.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: Australia would be really nice to visit. It's beautiful there, there are a lot of interesting animals and I was a huge fan of The Crocodile Hunter growing up.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I make necklaces and other types of jewelry, I paint, I collect crystals and I garden a little bit. I'm not very successful with it, but I try. I also watch a lot of true crime shows.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: The sense of community. Most of the people here are people I'm either related to, went to school with or went to school with their kids. This community really does a great job of coming together when it's most needed.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: Probably my great grandparents, Robert and Annie Bullock. But I'd also have loved the chance to sit down and talk with Robin Williams or Betty White. I think we could've had really great conversations together.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: Probably when I met my husband. He's the most supportive spouse I could've ever asked for. Also, I lost my best friend, Brittney Mitchell, to breast cancer last year. You realize when you begin losing people your own age that life is just too short.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I would love to cage dive with great white sharks! They're fascinating creatures, so that's definitely on my bucket list.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Stubborn, creative and searching.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I would like to be remembered as someone who was open-minded, trustworthy and just generally a good person.