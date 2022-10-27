This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Pastor Heather Hensarling of First United Methodist Church.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson in 1962.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I studied religion at Millsaps College in Jackson.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: Well, I'm a cradle Methodist. I've been in church all my life, and I've always felt that entering ministry is a calling. From a very young age, I had an urgency to do something more for God, and it never left me. I began to realize that is what a call to ministry means. The best way I can articulate it is that, for me, it was a true calling from God.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: The relationships. People allow you into their lives during some of the most vulnerable times of their lives and allow us to be a part, to be connected to them and to maybe somehow be a vessel for the Holy Spirit. I also must say that I love to preach.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: Trying to find that balance between work and Sabbath time, as well as trying to make sense of some of the division in our world from a biblical point of view because we certainly have a lot going on in our world today.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: Get out of the way and let God be God. You can't allow your ego to get caught up in the vocation. You have to be open to God's leading and not your own.

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: I wanted to be so many different things as a child, but one thing I do remember taking an interest to was the idea of being a veterinarian. But as I mentioned, I also knew from a very young age that I was called to serve in ministry.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: There have been so many, whether it's pastors who have since gone on to glory or college professors at Millsaps College who helped mold and shape me into who I am today. But I would also have to say that my older brother, Dale Hensarling, was a wonderful influence for me. He was a United Methodist minister as well. He passed away at the age of 66, and I miss him dearly.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: It would probably have to be a good, home-cooked country meal with peas, cornbread, turnip greens and fried okra.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I love to cook, I love to fish and I love to read. I have some property in Brookhaven, and I love to work on the property — gardening, mowing, walking my dog — those are some of the things that mean the most to me.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: The community of people who look out for one another and how it seems like everyone knows everyone. To be as large as it is, it really has a small-town feel when it comes to connections and relationships.

Q: If you didn’t have to worry about money, what would you do all day?

A: I would be working on my farm in Brookhaven, planting gardens, feeding the wildlife, walking in the woods and being in prayer. That's what I would do.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: In the early 80s, when I was in college at Millsaps, I faced a battle with clinical depression. I didn't know where to turn or what to do. One of my professors and his wife took me in and let me live with them for the semester, and they helped me through counseling to discover what that depression was all about. He was really the hand of God for me during that time of life. He rescued me, and that has helped me to learn that we are called to pay attention to the world around us because we never know who's hurting and who may need our help the most.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I would love to walk all 500 miles of the Camino de Santiago. It's known as "the way of St. James." It starts in France, and it leads all the way down to Santiago, Spain, where the relics of St. James are held in the cathedral there. It's a spiritual journey that many have taken, and I would love the opportunity to do that.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three morals?

A: Authenticity, honesty and love of neighbor.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I would like to be remembered as somebody who was authentic, someone who erred on the side of grace and mercy, somebody with a good sense of humor and someone who loved well.

— By Brad Crowe