This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Tim's Construction owner Timothy Brunney.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born at Forrest General in Hattiesburg in 1984.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I went to West Marion High School.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I'm the owner of Tim's Construction LLC. I also buy properties, fix them up and rent them out.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: On the construction side, I really love the fact that I'm providing jobs for people. My employees always come first. If you don't take care of them, you don't have a business. On the rental side of things, I enjoy the fact that it gives me an opportunity to leave a legacy that will outlive me.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: I'm really blessed, and I wouldn't say I face too many struggles. Of course, any time you try to accomplish a project, there will always be obstacles, but you can't allow the fear of facing obstacles stop you from achieving what you've set out to do.

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: I never really had just one job in mind that I wanted to do, but I always knew that I wanted a family, and I just wanted a career that would allow me to take care of my wife and children. I just wanted to be a family man.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: I would say my mother (Janice Brunney) and my father (Keith Brunney), who unfortunately has passed away. He was very driven and a very hard worker, but he was also gentle with us and he set a great example for his kids. I'd also have to add my wife (Markee Brunney). She's always just so calm and in control. When things happen, she doesn't freak out. She just stays calm and poised. Sometimes it seems like she can conquer the world.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: Markee Brunney.

Q: Do you have children?

A: We have six: Austin, Madison, Connor, Stryker, Aiden and Liam.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: Hamburger steak with onions, brown gravy, a slice a cornbread and a glass of sweet tea. It's simple, but I love it.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: It would probably be Venice. No explanation needed. It's just an absolutely beautiful place.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I played a lot of sports growing up because my dad was really into them and I had two older brothers to compete with. I haven't been into sports quite as much as I used to be over the past few years, but I still enjoy watching games when I have the time. Aside from that, my hobbies are just spending time with family and trying to invest in them and their futures.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: People here are so helpful with offering expertise and information. In construction, if I ever have a problem, there are always three or four people I know I can call up for help. Especially during times of disaster or when there's sickness in a family, people around here do a great job of wrapping their arms around you and just offering to be of service, and I think that says a lot about the people here.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I'd love to sit down and have a talk with my dad and my grandfather (Clifford Brunney). My grandfather passed before I was born, and I've always wished I'd had the opportunity to meet him.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I would love to sky dive. As someone who's never done it, you just have to imagine that it would be the most free feeling, where you really have no control over anything. In life, we like to think we have control over things in our daily lives, but we really don't. When you try to control things too much, it can backfire. But just being in that atmosphere and being totally free of all the other things you worry about each day, that seems like it'd be an incredible experience.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Driven, patient and understanding. If you have room to add that I haven't always patient, please do because I'm sure there are people who would read that and think, “I don't know about all that.” There have been times in my life where that wasn't always the case, but I've learned from a lot of experiences that allowed me to see the value in patience.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I'd like to be remembered as a good husband and a good father who genuinely cared about people and would do whatever he possibly could to assist others in times of need.