This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Tint Rick Window Tinting Service owner Ricky Gill.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born in Hattiesburg, but I've lived here in Columbia for about 28 years.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I went to East Marion up until around 10th grade, and then I went to Columbia Academy.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I own a window tinting service. It's about as simple as it sounds. I just tint people's windows for them and try to make their vehicles look a little nicer.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: I used to do signs, banners and things of that sort, and eventually, I just wanted to venture out on my own and try something different. I figured if I put a sign on the side of an 18-wheeler, I could put tint on a window, so I gave it a go, and so far things have gone great.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: I just really enjoy finishing a job, taking a step back and being pleased with the result. I love seeing my customers get excited when they finally see it for the first time.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: I would say the business side of things. Just keeping up with the bookings and what not. I'm good at doing the work, but I'm new to all that stuff. But I'm learning!

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: I'd have to say my dad, Ricky Gill Sr. He worked offshore for 40 years. It was tough, missing birthdays and all that, but he did what he had to do to put food on the table and provide for his family.

Q: Do you have children?

A: I have two. My son, Oliver, is six, and my daughter, Ivey, is five.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: Crab legs all day long, man. My birthday is actually next Friday, and I'm looking forward to going down to the Coast and getting some crab legs to celebrate.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I'd love to go to a place where I could snowboard. I love the snow. A couple years ago, I had a vacation in Boston and got to be there for their first snow of the year, and it was just unreal. I'd love to go somewhere and enjoy that type of weather a little more.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I love guns, working on cars and watching sports.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: I guess just the familiarity everyone has with one another. People ride by all the time and honk their horn at me because most of us grew up around here and know one another.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I want a drive a car with 1,000 horsepower. They have those places where you can go and pay to drive exotic cars, and I think that'd be a really fun time.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Hard-working, reliable and loyal.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I want to be remembered as someone who made their own way and did a really good job at it. I want to be the best at whatever I do, whether that's tinting windows or anything else in life. Hopefully my work will speak for itself.