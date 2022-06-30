Kimberly Rawls has not only been at the Marion County Carl Loftin Career and Technology Center as the Student Services Coordinator for the past 13 years, but she was once a Business Computer Technology student there as well.

Rawls grew up in the Hub community and graduated from East Marion High School.

After high school, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and a master of science degree in educational leadership. She is currently a PhD candidate at Mississippi State University in instructional systems and workforce development.

Rawls taught fourth grade for two years at Columbia Elementary School.

As a student services coordinator, Rawls helped to ensure students were successful in their career and technical education programs as well as in academic courses. She also assisted with students who needed remediation on state tests and program specific national certification exams. She explained that students tour the center in eighth grade then start courses at the center in ninth grade.

Students must be residents of Marion County in order to attend MCCLCTC, but they can attend any public, private or parochial school in the area, or they can be homeschooled.

"I am most excited about being able to provide continuity in serving the faculty, students and business leaders of Marion County in an administrative capacity," Rawls said.

She explained that business leaders serve on advisory councils to ensure that what is being taught in the CTE programs align with industry.

"You have to love all students and all people," Rawls said. "Any person regardless of their barriers can succeed. If you believe in students and they believe in themselves, there are no barriers. My passion for student success fuels everything. I love to watch students set and accomplish personal goals."

Rawls has been married to her husband, Jason, for 19 years, and they have three children - Kayley (18), Khloe (12) and Jason II (9).

"My children tell me I am driven," Rawls said. " I am driven to be a better version of myself and to help others be better versions of themselves. I want to meet individuals where they are and help them grow. It is my hope to enhance and make their lives easier thanks to my service.

Rawls said she got her passion and love for education from her parents, Brenda and the late Melvin Haynes, both of whom were teachers.

Outside of her family, Rawls is a devoted member of the Xi Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and she enjoys spends time with her family and friends and serving in the church and community.