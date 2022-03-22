United Parcel Service Retail Store #4684, located at 107 Walter Payton Dr., has undergone some changes since purchased by the T. John Harvey family in September 2021.

"Changes can be rough but usually end up being a positive thing," UPS Manager William Nealy said.

"Telephone and internet service were lost for two weeks in November, the holiday season," owner John Harvey said. "We lost our main employee and 75% of our printing business due to losing former manager Galisa Manning, who had worked here for 11 years. We had to surmount the learning curve, which is to be expected any time new management takes over. Also, Covid hit the store hard with all but one employee out at the same time for a two-week period."

Harvey retired from being a managing partner of one of the five largest CPA firms in Mississippi, Topp, McWhorter, Harvey, PLLC, for 38 years due to illness. He took off three years before he bought the UPS store.

"It has been a struggle," Harvey said, "but hard work has made things easier by the day."

Harvey said he takes pride in being involved in the community. He purchased three older homes and turned them into upscale rental dwellings, and he assists his wife, Laurie Sturdivant Harvey, with her sign business, Sign Dreamer's.

Most people do not realize the store in Columbia is located in the smallest county, population-wise, of any UPS Retail Store in the southeastern United States.

"They do a great job," customer Floyd Foster said when he came in to fax some papers. "I never have any problems. I am glad they started opening on Sundays because it is hard for me to get here throughout the week."

The Columbian-Progress even prints its Player of the Week certificates at the store and is always pleased with the service and quality.

Many customers are happy about it, but it is a hurdle for the store right now. Harvey said the UPS corporate office mandated that new owners of retail stores be open on Sundays.

"This increases overhead expenses for these stores without a corresponding increase of store revenue. To cover this, prices of services had to increase, which is a burden to customers of these stores," he said. "Hattiesburg UPS stores are not required to open on Sundays."

Services offered by the store include shipping to anywhere in the world, selling any and all packaging supplies, processing returns for companies such as AT&T, Canon, Amazon, Patagonia and more, completing print jobs from one page (free) to 50,000 pages and other print jobs such as business cards, flyers, invitations, etc. UPS is the sole provider of returning purchases to Amazon, averaging over 50 Amazon returns per day in the Columbia store.

UPS will package items for customers, and it has mailbox services with a real street address that can accept packages from all carriers. It offers voter registration forms, shredding, faxing and scanning, moving kits and laminating.

Nealy is also a notary and can help with those services.

"Everyone's nice," employee Josie Gates said. "It's a pretty good job. I have a good day when I am here. I never go home upset."

The new owners of the UPS Retail Store in Columbia are working hard to build the business by offering friendly customer and stress-free business services.