Fire Report November 10

Monday, Oct. 31 Medical, 1326 Martin Luther King Drive, 8:44 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 5 Pittman Lane, 11:50 a.m., Southwest Marion responded. Tuesday, Nov. 1 Fire, 320 Will Alexander Road, 3:13 a.m., Pineburr and South Marion responded.

Alarm, 727 D Street, 9:20 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 510 Bullis Street, 1:23 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 420 Stringer-Bullock Road, 3:28 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 612 Jackson Avenue, 4:09 p.m., Columbia responded. Wednesday, Nov. 2 Medical, 317 Mississippi Avenue, 2:27 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 3214 Mississippi 13 North, 11:59 a.m., Tri-Community responded. Thursday, Nov. 3 Medical, 1101 West Avenue, 7:04 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 41 McDaniel Lane, 10:27 a.m., South Marion responded.

Medical, 437 St Paul Road, 11:30 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Fire, 275 Branton Bay Road, 3:08 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 203 East Rankin Street, 7:07 p.m., Tri-Community responded. Friday, Nov. 4 Medical, 527 East Marion School Road, 11:21 a.m., South Marion responded.

Medical, 111 Williamson Road, 11:48 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 414 West Rankin Street, 2:33 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 375 Pickwick Road, 2:44 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 259 Regan Road, 9:57 p.m., Southwest Marion responded. Saturday, Nov. 5 Fire, 1001 Broad Street, 10:57 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 903 Pope Street, 2:16 p.m., Columbia responded. Sunday, Nov. 6 Medical, 23 Barber Drive, 8:48 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 423 Jones Lane, 11:49 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1117 North Park Avenue, 1:13 p.m., Columbia responded.

