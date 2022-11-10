Jail Docket November 10

Shannon Lynn Allen, 39, Pearl, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.

Audrey M. Bedwell, 34, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with telephone harassment; disturbing the peace.

Jacquese Brown, 18, Hattiesburg, arrested by MDWFP, charged with possession of marijuana; disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Centonio Courtney, 36, Monticello, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Art Tyrone Easterling, 51, Mount Olive, arrested by CPD, charged with motor vehicle taking.

Melvin Leon Elvir Martines, 32, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance-possession of a schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Levern Ezell, 44, Bogalusa, La., arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Calvina Katoria Flowers, 36, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; failure to appear.

Justin Dennard Goings, 33, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear X2.

Elmetrius Spencer Green, 23, Summit, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Dennis L. Herrera, 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Cottia Yvette Hicks, 39, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Gary Holloway, 60, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; driving while license suspended; no proof of liability insurance; careless driving.

Ronald C. James, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with the command of law enforcement; DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court-driving while license suspended; no proof of liability insurance; contempt of court-fail to yield right of way; driving while license suspended; contempt of court-careless driving.

Ott Omar Mitchell, 21, Kokomo, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(c) >.08 or .02 for under 21.

Jonathan M. Moore, 62, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Randy Logan Murphy, 35, Summit, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(c) >.08 or .02 for under 21.

James Newton, 35, Philadelphia, Pa., arrested by CPD, charged with filing a false police report.

Gregory Shane Pennington, 37, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with providing false information to a police officer; bench warrant.

Timothy Oneal Price, 34, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence- aggravated assault.

Toni Rene Respess, 37, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-multi-count indictment; contempt of court.

Aneesha Chantay Stanton, 23, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with credit card: fraudulent use with internet to obtain money, etc.->$100.

Tjay Devon Williams, 19, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

