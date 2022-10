Fire Report October 20

Monday, Oct. 10 Medical, 52 Harrison Jefferson Drive, 11:18 a.m., South Marion responded. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Medical, 13 Melba Street, 5:49 a.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle fire, 511 Mississippi 586, 3:19 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.

Fire alarm, 469 Circle Bar Road, 4:05 p.m., Morgantown responded.

Grass/woods fire, 2469 Mississippi 13 South, 5:25 p.m., Pine Burr and South Marion responded.

Grass/woods fire, 215 Grice Road, 5:39 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 2013 Mississippi 13 North, 7:28 p.m., Columbia and Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 8 Cedar Lane, 8:41 p.m., Columbia responded. Wednesday, Oct. 12 Medical, 404 Lafayette Street, 1:47 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 25 Spiers Lane, 8:48 a.m., Columbia and Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident w/injuries, Mississippi 35 North/Old K Y Road, 1:07 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Fire, 81 Mississippi 587, 1:43 p.m., Columbia, Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Medical alarm, 49 Old Mississippi 35 South, 11:46 p.m., Southwest Marion responded. Thursday, Oct. 13 Medical, 1305 Colbert Street, 12:02 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1305 Colbert Street, 3:03 p.m., Columbia responded.

Assistance, 377 Old Mississippi 13 South, 7:04 p.m., South Marion responded.

Vehicle accident, US 98 West/Mississippi 35 North, 7:33 p.m., Foxworth responded. Friday, Oct. 14 Fire, 1500 Barnes Street, 5:47 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 127 Rankin Road, 10:33 a.m., South Marion responded.

Medical, 377 Old Mississippi 13 South, noon, South Marion responded.

Medical, 2490 Mississippi 13 South, 3:30 p.m., South Marion responded.

Medial, 906 Lafayette Street, 5:44 p.m., Columbia responded. Saturday, Oct. 15 Vehicle fire, 2971 Mississippi 13 North, 4:49 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 1271 Lampton Hilltop Road, 7:55 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

General complaint, 1002 Broadmoor Avenue, 3:25 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 155 River Bend Road, 4:37 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Assistance, Mississippi 587/Red Bluff Lane, 7:03 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded. Sunday, Oct. 16 Vehicle accident w/injuries, 629 Hutson Morris Road, 12:53 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

General complaint, 5 Stogner Loop, 11:17 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire, 265 Mount Gilead Road, 11:46 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 411 Grist Street, 4:46 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, Henry Lee Lane, 6:55 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Grass/woods fire, 265 Mount Gilead Road, 7:42 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

