Jail Docket October 6

Robert William Ainsworth, 49, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Charnelle M. Bolton, 25, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family, in dwelling or house.

Eric Mondale Bouie, 46, Hazlehurst, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-controlled substance enhanced penalty -possession of a firearm at crime/arrest; GJI-possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Zachary Phillip Broome, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Melanie Guidroz Butler, 50, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with serving 5 days for DUI second.

Burton Danny Carver, 67, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.

Phillip Matthew Conerly, 21, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with Failure to appear; firearms-discharging in the city.

Brandon Flowers, 30, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with NCIC hit for MDOC.

Harley Ford, 24, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

James Alton Gipson, 57,Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with NCIC hit.

Isaiah Dajion Herring, 25, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance enhanced penalty -possession of a firearm at crime/arrest; controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; malicious mischief; simple assault attempt by physical menace to create fear.

Vincent Daniel Hoey, 34, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for court-tag, none, improper or expired.

Charles Lewis Jefferson, 38, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with Serving 3 days.

Chasity Johnson, 20, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-speeding; DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Robert Charles Johnson, 21, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Tomaz Tokheem Johnson, 27, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Robert Keys, 40, Wiggins, arrested by MDOC, charged with sexual battery.

Lee Nova Latrica, 47, Brookhaven, arrested by Mississippi Highway Patrol, charged with DUI other; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Joseph E. Lewis, 48, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI first.

Bernardo Loftin, 49, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJi possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Deshord Miller, 35, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI possession of a controlled substance-tampering with evidence.

Charity Elaine Pittman, 52, Bogalusa, arrested by CPD, charged with trespass, malicious or willful: upon real or personal property of another.

Rennea Rachelle Prine, 41, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for DUI first offense.

Charlie Quinn, Jr., 65, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with larceny, grand-of an individual property valued more than $1,000.

Rodrigus Olenta Quinn, 38, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with larceny grand: vehicle of another.

Hunter Lawrence Reid, 22, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI aggravated assault.

Rashaad Akeem Robinson, 26, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.

Daphne Rene Russell, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance, DUI fourth-controlled substance; contempt for driving while license suspended; contempt for first offense.

Courtney Zimmer Schloegel, 37, New Orleans, Louisiana, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Ervin Quinn Stepney, 54, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Tabitha Elizabeth Taylor, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI possession of a controlled substance.

Leon Michael Lofton-Watts, 32, Petal, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance possession of marijuana.

Walter Christopher Williams, 49, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Latresa Rene Woodard, 30, No address given, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.