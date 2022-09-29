Wanting to bounce back from a difficult loss to Jeff Davis County a week prior, Columbia went into Friday night’s road matchup against Sumrall with something to prove. The Wildcats proved not only to their district but also to themselves that they are still a title contender, dominating the Bobcats 33-0 with a stellar ground game and an unrelenting front seven.

“I was really proud how our kids responded,” head coach Chip Bilderback said. “We had a few too many penalties in the first half — I thought we could have been up by a couple more (scores) — but I thought, offensively, we buckled down and did really good the second half. Amarion Fortenberry ran the ball well, and the O-line did a good job blocking.

“Defensively, I’m really proud of Jalon Anderson, Tra Lewis, Mac McDaniel, Isiah Foxworth and the unit as a whole. Any time you get a shutout, obviously you played pretty well. In all three phases, it was a solid win for us. I’m just really proud of our kids’ response after a tough week last week.”

Junior running back Amarion Fortenberry, who had a career game offensively, got it started on the first play from scrimmage, bursting through a hole up the middle and turning on the after burners for a 62-yard house call that put the Wildcats up 6-0 just 13 seconds into the game.

Late in the opening quarter, a pair of long runs by Jalon Anderson, along with a couple of nice gains by Fortenberry, set up Mac McDaniel to score from a yard out on a fullback dive. The extra point extended Columbia’s lead to 13-0 heading into the second quarter.

Although the second quarter was ultimately scoreless, it was not devoid of action. Columbia blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown by DJ Cloyd, but it was called back for a block in the back that occurred well behind the play. The Wildcats would have had great field position even despite the penalty, but a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty backed them up into a first-and-25 that they couldn’t pick up.

Isiah Foxworth, who had the game of his life with nine tackles, an otherworldly seven tackles for loss and a sack, ended the half in style for the Columbia defense. On Sumrall’s final two plays of the second quarter, he had an 8-yard sack and a 5-yard tackle for loss, sending the Wildcats to the locker room with all of the momentum.

That momentum carried over into the second half as Columbia recovered a fumble on the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter. Two plays later, Fortenberry stiff-armed a defender at the line and took off for a 22-yard touchdown to put Columbia up 20-0 less than a minute into the third quarter.

Sumrall nearly answered on the ensuing drive, turning a quick slant into a 57-yard gain, but Columbia’s defense forced the Bobcats into a missed 32-yard field goal.

Cloyd, who had his best game of the season as a receiver, then led the Wildcats on an 8-play, 80-yard drive with a pair of receptions that was capped off by Fortenberry’s third trip to pay dirt on a 28-yard run.

After forcing a quick three-and-out, Columbia freshman Darrien Peters muffed a punt that gave Sumrall the ball at the CHS 17-yard line. But on third-and-8, McDaniel recovered a fumbled handoff to end the threat. That led to a 10-play, 80-yard drive and Fortenberry’s fourth touchdown as he turned the corner and was off to the races for a 29-yard score that made it 33-0, which proved to be the final score.

Most of Columbia’s explosive plays this season have come through the air, yet against Sumrall, it was all about the run game, which had been the Wildcats’ bread and butter since Bilderback became the coach. He said he would love to see a game this year where both the run and pass are clicking on all cylinders because he believes they have “special” talents at both receiver and running back.

“What you’re seeing is our offensive line is steady making improvement,” he added. “I think a lot of that has to do with our non-conference schedule really getting us ready for what lies ahead. Our district is really tough this year. Every game is going to be a season within itself.”

The Wildcats return home Friday night for their homecoming game against Forrest County AHS (4-2, 0-1). After going 0-10 a year ago, the Aggies are much improved with state-champion coach Larry Dolan back at the helm.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Walter Payton Field.