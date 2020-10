The Columbia Wildcats (4-0) put up 35 points in the first quarter alone in their homecoming game Friday night and held their cross-town rivals, the East Marion Eagles (0-4), to negative-5 yards of total offense for the game in a 38-0 victory. Wildcats head coach Chip Bilderback said they came out with the right kind of energy and got after it on both sides of the ball. “They were ...