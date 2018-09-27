County bypasses closed bridge

County bypasses closed bridgeBy MARK ROGERS,
Thu, 09/27/2018 - 12:00am
Faced with forcing motorists to continue a lengthy detour for several years, Marion County officials have built a temporary crossing on Williamsburg Road.
