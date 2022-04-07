In a couple of weeks, seniors all across the county will be graduating from high school, at which point the possibilities are endless for their future. Some will continue their education in college or a trade school, some will join the military and others may move straight into the work force. College can be a very expensive option especially for students from poorer counties such as Marion. This is where William Carey University President Tommy King of Columbia and others at different colleges step in. Through events such as foundation dinners, money is raised to help tilt a student’s odds of going to college in the student’s favor.

"Events such as the scholarship dinner helps us to raise money for student scholarships. For private schools, which do not receive state funding, it is essential for us to maintain an endowment to provide scholarships to assist students who would like to attend a faith-based school like Carey," King said.

On April 26 for the Traditional Campus on the Gulf Coast, one such program took place at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum. The keynote speaker of the event was Dr. Ben Carson, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Donald Trump. Carson had also spoken this past fall at a couple of colleges Marion County students usually attend for the very same purpose to help raise funds for the schools’ endowment or foundation programs to allow more students the opportunity to attend colleges.

“Glad that all of you are so interested in good education and Christian education, in bringing healing to our people and healing to our nation, which is so vitally important,” the soft-spoken Carson began.

Carson, a neurosurgeon, said his dream growing up was to be a doctor. There was something about the power of healing that really appealed to him. In fact, one of the things he said that brings him great joy even today is when former patients come up to him and talk about how Carson operated on them as a child.

“I hope you will encourage people around you who aspire to go into medicine, medical school, nursing school, physical therapy, radiology. There is a whole host of things you can go into aimed at preserving the health of the individual,” Carson said.

When he was 8 years old, Carson knew he wanted to be a missionary doctor, traveling across the world to help people, both physically and spiritually. By 13, and growing in dire poverty, he said his goals changed. While he still wanted to be a doctor, he also wanted to be rich, which meant being a missionary doctor was no longer an option.

Growing up, Carson admitted that he did not take school very seriously. In fact, he was one of the worst students in his class. His mother had great faith and prayed that God would show her what she needed to do for Carson and his brother to begin to take their academics seriously. Observing the homes his mother cleaned, Carson said she realized a lot of the successful people whose houses she cleaned were readers.

Once she understood this, she imposed reading on her sons. While Carson and his brother were not crazy about it, she made them read. After a while, he began to enjoy it more because the books would be an escape from the dire poverty of life to whatever he wanted it to be.

“I was starting to see what I could do instead of what I couldn’t do,” he said.

By the time he entered college, he was looking into exploring the world of psychiatry. However, in medical school as he listened to neurosurgeons speak, he was being drawn more into studying the tangible side of the brain instead of the intangible side.

Carson was warned that neurosurgery may not be his best option because up until that point, there had only been a total of eight black neurosurgeons in the world.

“God does not distribute talent based on race,” he said to a large round of applause.

Carson continued his speech reminding everyone of the importance of working together, even with people you may not agree with.

"For an eagle to fly, it needs both the right and left wings," Carson said.

While many came to hear Carson speak, some came to support the foundation for the school as well. A very large crowd was in attendance, making the event a great success. King said the event raised more than $46,000.

King said it is important to continue one's education because our society is constantly changing and the demands for literate people, especially in the area of technology, is ever changing.

"Without dinners such as this, we would not have the funds to award scholarships. It is a blessing that there are people like Dr. Carson who will give their time and support to our efforts," King said.

The funds raised will be used to provide scholarship opportunities for many people unable to further their education. For a low-income county such as Marion, local students are able to take advantage to go further in their educational career than they ever thought possible.

One example is the William Carey Presidential Honor, which is open to students who make a 29 or higher on their ACT. The students who qualify for this receive a full scholarship. However, there are many other ways for funding as well to benefit students.