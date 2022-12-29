The Columbia Gearheads 6th Annual Christmas Lunch was held Dec. 17 at the Columbia Exposition Center.
Volunteers served nearly 800 plates after working hard all day and late into the night Friday to prepare the spread. Members of the Columbia Fire Department, along with several others, delivered plates throughout the day. Organizer Stacey Whaley Cavanaugh said they had donations from other counties and some from other states. "We love to help others out with a full belly," Cavanaugh said, "and the smiles we get in return are priceless."| Photo submitted