There have been a number of devastating fires in Marion County over the past few weeks, one of which tragically took a life. While there are outliers, many house fires are preventable, so I sat down with Columbia Fire Chief Lyle Berard to learn all the different ways people can prevent a fire in their home.

There is no other way around it, house fires are horrifyingly devastating. I encountered one myself as a child when my family home caught fire. The fire department was able to respond within minutes to prevent our home from being a total loss, but even in a matter of minutes, our entire attached garage was engulfed. I will never forget that day as long as I live, but I recognize just how lucky my family was that we only had to stay in a motel for a couple of weeks when too many families cannot say the same.

Of the top six days in America that fires are most likely to occur, five of them are in December and January, while Thanksgiving takes the top spot, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). This time of year always brings more fires, so it is vitally important to know the risk and prepare accordingly.

Cooking related instances were responsible for nearly half (49%) of the house fires in the United States from 2015 through 2019, according to a five-year study conducted by the NFPA. They also are responsible for the most injuries at 42%, with the next closest (heating equipment) coming in at 12%. However, smoking materials are responsible for the most deaths at 23%, followed by cooking at 20%, heating equipment at 18%, electrical distribution (extension cords and surge protectors) and lighting equipment at 16% and intentional at 15%.

Berard offered several tips to prevent fires in your home, with the No. 1 thing he stressed being the importance of regular maintenance to all hazardous material.

Berard said his department sees fires start in the kitchen all the time and that he recommends cleaning your stove, oven and any other appliances such as deep fryers, toasters, convection ovens, air fryers, etc. regularly to prevent grease buildup that could easily ignite.

“Over time, that grease buildup is really flammable. Eventually that buildup ignites, so keep your cooking areas clean,” he said.

If you do encounter a fire in your kitchen, Berard said the No. 1 thing that will keep it from spreading is staying calm and not panicking. If a flame comes from your pot or pan, cover or smother it. If that doesn’t work, the best thing to use is a fire extinguisher, but flour or baking soda powder will also extinguish a flame.

During the winter months, it is common for people to use space heaters, fire places and even kitchen appliances to help heat the home, which can all lead to fires.

Berard advised when using a space heater, make sure there is nothing within three feet of the heater and always plug it directly into the wall outlet while never plugging it into a surge protector or leaving it on when you are not home. When using gas heaters, make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working to detect any potential risk. Fire places should be cleaned out regularly to prevent buildup that would prohibit proper ventilation, and nothing should be placed in front of or hanging above an open fire. He added using an open oven as a way to heat an area of your home is a big “no-no” and should never be done in any circumstance.

The fire chief said he has seen a number of fires start from lint buildup from dryers, either from the in-dryer lint collector or the dryer hose.

“A lot of it is just maintenance,” Berard said. “I’m not saying don’t use your fire place or don’t use your stove. It’s safe to use it as long as you make sure it’s clean and in proper working order.”

Berard also advised to call the fire department immediately if a fire starts in your home because firefighters are much more likely to be able to put out a fire if they can reach it earlier. Having working smoke detectors can also save lives and structures.

The NFPA recommends all families discuss a plan on how best to evacuate the home in the event of a fire, keep your evacuation route clear and contact the fire department right away. It also advises never to reenter a burning structure or attempt to extinguish a fire when it will delay evacuation.

While a lot of these concepts may seem simple, they remain the best ways to prevent fires because they actually do work. Take the extra 30 minutes to clean, have your fire place and appliances inspected and make sure everyone in your household knows what to do if a fire ignites. Being prepared saves lives.

