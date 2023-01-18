Load articles
Jail Docket January 19, 2023
- Duane Bates, 34, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for no driver's license; serving five days.
- Tammy Mechelle Brashears, 59, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-tampering with evidence.
- Iriana Brown, 26, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
- Iris Letitia Brown, 41, Gulfport, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.
- Jaylin Latahj Brown, 25, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Naji K. Cain, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale, transfer or distribution of controlled substance.
- Guy Glyn Creppell, 31, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with assault: simple: law enforcement officer; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; eluding law officer; resisting/obstructing arrest; vehicle: reckless driving; GJI-grand larceny; malicious mischief; petit larceny; contempt of court-driving while license suspended; disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement officer x2; contempt of court- disorderly conduct.
- Abigail Marie Davenport, 21, Columbia, arrested by CPD, NCIC hit.
- Jenny Bullock Delancey, 49, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court-bad check; controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Zachary Delancey, 24, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family; contempt of court-probation violation.
- Kayeigh Michelle Fillingame, 29, Sandy Hook, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement; DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Russell Wayne Forbes, 37, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Preston David Garner, 38, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for disorderly conduct; contempt for disturbing the peace.
- Dieas Carlos Green, 41, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with indecent exposure.
- Susan D. Hilbun, 52, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for no/improper seatbelt law; contempt for no driver's license; contempt for no proof of insurance; bench warrant; bench warrant-possession of controlled substance; contempt of court-driving while license suspended; contempt of court-false pretense; contempt of court-no motor vehicle liability insurance first offense.
- Patrick Michael Hurst, 59, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-driving while license suspended/DUI; multi-count indictment.
- Cory Husband, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with petit larceny.
- Quanah Evelyn Johnson, 39, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-skimming of lottery proceeds.
- Tyshundra Tytiana Jones, 24, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
- William R. Kean, 61, Baton Rouge, La., arrested by CPD, NCIC hit.
- Sharon Yvette Kendricks, 48, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale of controlled substance within 1,00 feet of a park x2; conspiracy to commit a felony.
- Jaquan Xavier Lenoir, 25, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, court order.
- Floretta Lowe, 55, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).
- James Newton, 55, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- William Phillips, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI possession of a controlled substance.
- Antwan Marques Pittman, 37, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, bond revoked.
- Jasper Cortez Pittman, 34, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
- Trinity Ray Purvis, 48, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-speeding 73 mph/55mph; contempt of court-DUI; contempt for speeding; bench warrant-DUI fourth.
- Jamie Gabrielle Quinlan, 24, Kentwood, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Jared Shane Ritter, 32, Franklinton, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI possession of a controlled substance.
- Wadarium Jatoby Robinson, 32, Summit, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of schedule III-V drug (less than 50 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).
- Brittany N. Sears, 40, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbance of the family, in dwelling or house.
- Harlie Nicole Smith, 26, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Mark Timothy Smith, 55, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI possession of a controlled substance.
- Robert Christopher Stringer, 31, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI child endangerment; DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Shaniece Lanay Taborn, 21, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at crime/arrest; controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).
- Jackson Miles Wilks, 19, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(c) > .08 or .02 for under 21.
Copyright 2023 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Did you enjoy this article?
Click
here
to view this author's last article or
here
to see all of their content.
loading