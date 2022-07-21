Load articles
Jail Docket: July 21, 2022
- Tammy Michelle Brashears, 59, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance, possession of schedule I-II drug (less .1gram) DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; tampering with physical evidence.
- Christopher Hollis Brock, 36, Summit, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance with intent.
- Tervie Lee Buckley, 49, Bassfield, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance-possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Dedrakeus Conerly, 25, Angie, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-possession of schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).
- John Anthony Creel, 47, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant; contempt of court; driving with a suspended
- license; GJI-possession of a controlled substance; controlled substance, possession of schedule I-II drug (less .1gram); DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Josiah Crumedy, 66, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense- (1)(a) under the influence liquor.
- Wendy Lyn Curtis, 47, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for simple possession prescription drugs.
- Judy Fillingame, 47, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled
- substance sale/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute; accessory before/after the fact.
- Felcianoi Perez Hernandez, 23, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with Sec.63-1-5. requirement of motor vehicle operator's license; no proof of liability insurance; careless driving; maximum speed limits on state, interstate and controlled access highways.
- Shamber Sharae Hollins, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant for Franklin County.
- Justin Lee Holmes, 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense- (1)(a) under the influence liquor.
- Brandon Terrell Johnson, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with forgery: making/uttering instrument in own name as act of another.
- Janario Andre Jones, 33, Jackson, arrested by MCSO, charged with introduction/possession of contraband into a correctional facility; introduction/possession of contraband into a correctional facility.
- Evan Jwan Lampton, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-two counts trafficking controlled substance with possession of a firearm/tampering with evidence/child endangerment.
- Tawanda Serena Lampton, 43, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-two counts trafficking controlled substance with possession of a firearm/tampering with evidence/child endangerment.
- Victoria Ashlynn Lucas, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.
- Ronnie Rondell Martin, 35, Jayess, arrested by CPS, charged with failure to appear.
- Dana Renee May, 52, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense- (1)(a) under the influence liquor.
- Jennifer Michelle Miller, 33, Pinola, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance, possession of schedule I-II drug (less .1gram).
- Antoine Shaquille Mitchell, 29, New Orleans, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-receiving stolen property; controlled substance-possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).
- Douglas Jarrod Peters, 21, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm.
- Rick Pierce, 22, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant; failure to appear.
- Antwan Marques Pittman, 37, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-introduction of contraband into a correctional facility; GJI-Possession of a controlled substance.
- Markes Scott, 35, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with probation violation.
- Reginald Lydell Singleton, 52, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI first; contempt of court-speeding; controlled substance possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI first offense- (1)(a) under the influence liquor.
- Marlic Deloren Smith, 20, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-shooting into a dwelling.
- Montrell Oliver Terrell, 21, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Brian Alexander Watson, 52, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-DUI fourth-intoxicating liquor/DUI fourth or subsequent.
- Pamela Ann Willis, 42, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.
