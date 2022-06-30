Jail Docket: July 7, 2022

Carl V. Anderson, 65, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant contempt for no driver’s license; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Gary Brown, 31, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm.

Darlene Eugenia Burkhalter, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Tabbatha Ann Connett, 36, Sandy Hook, arrested by DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; weapon, possession by convicted felon.

Raven Salone Cook, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Stephen Blake Crawley, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of a controlled substance; sale or transfer of a controlled substance.

Garrett Wayne Daughdrill, 34, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 20 grams).

Shawn Michael Dickinson, 37, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Eric Duane Durr, 42, Oak Vale, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Aaron Rashad Funchess, 29, Prentiss, arrested by CPD, charged with NCIC hit.

Deanna Renee Galvan, 50, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Carlos Onesimo Garcia, 25, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Walter Guy, 43, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 gram).

Trevin Travon Haynes, 20, Angie, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-multi count possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute x2.

Larry Dewayne Hill, arrested by 39, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Robert Deron Himes, 33, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with assault, aggravated: use of deadly weapon x2; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest x2; controlled substance: sale/manf/pwid-Schedule I-II drug; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); possession of false ID cards-suspect over 21; shoplifting-less than $250; disturbing public peace-public place; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; tampering with physical evidence; public drunkenness.

Michael Ray Johnson, 51, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Tomaz Yokheem Johnson, 27, Foxworth, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Larry Kirksey, 40, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Evan Jwan Lampton, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-sale of controlled substance, conspiracy to sale controlled substance x2.

Bradley A. Loper, 23, Biloxi, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant-introduction of controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Willie L. Mingo, 67, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jackie Frederick Myres, 63, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Anna Nicole Nuccio, 34, Poplarville, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Zachery Peak, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house.

Jerry Dupree Peters, 36, Angie, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance/tampering with evidence.

Lionell Deon Peters, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Rashaad Akeem Robinson, 26, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Daniel James Ruffin, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance, tampering with evidence; GJI-felony DUI drug or controlled substance.

Jessica Sturdivant, 22, Gulfport, arrested by MHP, charged with DUI 1st; no proof of insurance; speeding 82/55; no seat belt.

Justin Vincent, 20, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; GJI-burglary-dwelling; GJI-burglary of a non-dwelling/felony malicious mischief.

Jack Louis Walker Jr., 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Kizer Wilkins, 27, Baker, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Cassie Rachelle Williams, 24, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jason Allen Williamson, 40, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

