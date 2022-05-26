Jail Docket: June 16, 2022

Timothy Drake Alford, 19, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Camri Champagne Anderson, 26, Centreville, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Dekendrick Keshawn Andrews, 41, Centreville, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Troy Bernard Barney, 56, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; tampering with physical evidence; eluding law officer; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Elizabeth Beasley, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with intimidating a witness; cyberstalking/email threats and harassment-simple assault; tampering with evidence.

Bradley Clayton Bedwell Jr., 38, Carriere, arrested by MCSO, charged with felony eluding law officer-driving recklessly.

Colby Lee Bourn, 25, McComb, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Willie Raymond Brister, 63, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense: (1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Larry Lorenzo Bristor, 47, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Ashley Nicole Brumfield, 31, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant-failure to appear x2.

Shelby Bullock, 42, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); larceny, petit: of an individual, property valued less than $1,000; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; public drunkenness.

William Michael Clark, 51, Collins, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Kaylin Danielle Crump, 27, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

David Dupey, 48, Raymond, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

William Scott Hayes, 44, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Ronesha Hines, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant-credit card fraud.

Charles McKeith Husband, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant-FTA.

James Denton Kirk, 52, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Crystal Marie Lane, 35, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Zachary Craig Lane, 37, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Keith Lawrence Larson, 38, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams); DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jonathan Earl Lenoir, 29, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

James Clayton Lewis, 40, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-tampering with evidence, possession of controlled substance with intent x2, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

Joseph E. Lewis, 48, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance; careless driving; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; disorderly conduct-failure to comply with officer; eluding law officer.

Gerry Jerral Magee, 32, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-grand larceny.

Raymond Lathel Martin, 47, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant-exhibiting a deadly weapon.

Samuel Glen Mason, 54, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Kenneth Don May, 82, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Colin Richard McIntosh, 18, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Karen Mercer, 38, Lumberton, arrested by Drug Court, bench warrant.

Robert Jonothan Newman, 25, Gallup, N.M., arrested by MCSO, charged with attempt burglary-dwelling; assault, aggravated: use of deadly weapon; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Howard Dale Rester, 47, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession of firearm at crime/arrest; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Rebekkah Sierra Romero, 23, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Timothy Hall Smith, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance while in possession of firearm.

Joshua Tassin, 36, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with felony possession of controlled substance.

Deliyah Joyciundra Turner, 24, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Trevor Jay Vince, 23, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia contempt; possession of marijuana contempt.

James A. Walker, 71, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Zikeeja Weary, 24, Ellisville, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church.

Antwun Deandre White, 31, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Chadwick Adam White, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI.

