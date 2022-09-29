The West Marion Class of 1982 celebrated its 40th Year Reunion July 1-2, 2022. The classmates enjoyed fun and games on Friday night at their meet and greet at Second Street Bean downtown with 21 classmates in attendance.

The “Cheers to 40 Years” Tropical Theme Banquet was held Saturday night at Broad Street Restaurant with 27 classmates and 20 guests in attendance. The night was filled with a memorial service, a tacky tropical hat parade, great food and door prizes. Certificates were presented to classmates Kimberly Harding Copeland (who was married the longest and traveled the furthest); Kevin Pittman, Todd Ramshur and Ricky Ryals for being “first time” reunion attendees. Teachers in attendance were Thomas Dillon, Catherine Wilson, Mary Sims, coach Ralph Sims and Greg Ellzey, who were all presented with Certificates of Appreciation. The class presented Ora Franklin-Rodgers, Reunion Chairperson, with a bouquet of roses for her work in bringing the class together for the reunions.

The Class of 82 has held seven reunions since graduating in 1982. The Reunion Committee would like to thank Barrett Garden Center, Second Street Bean, Broad Street Restaurant, Trustmark, First Southern Bank, Citizens Bank, Subway, Walmart, Gee Gee’s Photography and Laura Franklin for their support.