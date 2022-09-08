Load articles
Jail Docket September 8
- Sarah Jean Alexander, 57, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: fourth offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Daylan Malik Bolton, 22, Baumont, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant for Lucedale.
- Wyatt Weston Boone, 31, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-sale of a controlled substance.
- Sherlika Monkina Bourne, 41, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Dwight Brown, 50, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant-DUI 3.
- Fredicka D. Burrell, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.
- Tobby Latrace Conerly, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with the command of law enforcement.
- Samuel Jacob Coulter, 19, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance schedule I-II drug (over 10 to 30 grams).
- Deswyck Daniels, 26, Sontag, arrested by MVCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Bruce Durr, 51, Brookhaven, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.
- Michelle Lucille Faggard, 58, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with NCIC hit.
- Alfred Ray Fells, Jr., 34, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: enhanced penalty; possession of a firearm at crime/arrest; driving while license suspended; contempt of court-possession of marijuana.
- Brittney Suzanne Fortenberry, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Jaymes Robert J. Fortenberry, 29, Oak Vale, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance schedule I-II drug (over 10 to 30 grams); contempt of court; DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- David Wayne Graham, 52, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with weapon, possession by a convicted felon; controlled substance: enhanced penalty; possession of a firearm at crime/arrest; DUI Fourth or subsequent offense.
- Henry Quenteric Hamilton, 28, Bay Springs, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-introduction, transfer, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
- Jennifer Lynn Henderson, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale of counterfeit controlled substance; contempt for disturbing the peace; contempt for no improper seat belt law; contempt for false identifying information; introduction, transfer, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
- Adam Earl Hicks, Jr., 41, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Patrick Keith Hill, 41, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Shamber Sharae Hollins, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear x 2.
- Cory Husband, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPS, charged with possession of marijuana; controlled substance schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams).
- Malcolm Jamal Husband, 34, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear; weapon, possession by a convicted felon.
- Scott Hutchinson, 52, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence- aggravated assault.
- Curtis Alford King, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Claude Obrian Lott, 27, Petal, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
- Eddie Magee, 61, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence liquor; requirement of motor vehicle operator's license; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.
- Howard Martin, 37, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for chancery court.
- Joanie M. Nadeau, 41, Linn, Missouri, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Rashaun Dontae Norris, 39, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.
- Wendy Reid, 42, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt for possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt for possession of marijuana; contempt for speeding 73 mph/55 mph; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; hindering prosecution.
- Joshua Saucier, 18, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
- Erica Hope Stevens, 40, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with prostitution X 2.
- Michael Todd Taylor, 53, Carson, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; Operation of vehicles without required properly operating equipment or in unsafe mechanical condition; driving while driving license or privilege cancelled, suspended or revoked; vehicle tag-expired, swapped or none.
- Reagan Thomas Taylor, 19, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant-simple assault.
- Rkell Montreal Todd, 27, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court- no license; DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Jack Lance Walker, 43, Foxworth, arrested by CPS, charged with controlled substance schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).
- Drodriguez Weary, 39, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence liquor.
- Chaddrick Rashad Williams, 34, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI first.
