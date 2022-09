Connie Prisk Johnson

62, Baton Rouge, La.

Funeral services were held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia for Connie Prisk Johnson, 62, of Baton Rouge, who passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her residence. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia. Rev. Joseph Vosberg will officiate the services. Visitation was held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home.