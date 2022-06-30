Angela Johnson is the new principal for East Marion Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.

Johnson, who was selected as the Columbia School District's Teacher of the Year in 2010, has has an educational career that has spanned over two decades and previously served as assistant principal at Columbia Elementary School.

She graduated from Vicksburg High School in 1993. She received both a bachelor of science degree in elementary education in 1999 and a master of science degree in elementary education from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2009.

Johnson is currently completing a doctoral degree in educational leadership from USM.

Johnson is the wife of Jeffrey Johnson. They have five children and reside in the Hub community of Marion County. She is a member of Hub Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She also serves on the Marion County Development Partnership board.

Her hobbies include traveling, cooking and entertaining family and friends. She is a life-long learner and enjoys interacting with children and people everywhere she goes.

Her friends and family will tell you that she meets no strangers and is always willing to help others.

She said she will make sure that her administrators and teachers are always prepared to put their best foot forward for the students of East Marion.

“I am so excited to be joining the Marion County family and serving alongside the staff at East Marion Elementary School," Johnson said. "Our team will work diligently to provide an engaging and rigorous instructional experience for our students, while cultivating a climate and culture of excellence.

“We will work to increase parental involvement and encourage collaborations with community stakeholders. We want our teachers to be excited about teaching and our students excited about learning. We will develop leadership skills through participation in clubs such as student council and junior beta club. Excellence is brewing at East Marion Elementary School, and our students will expand a legacy of achievement and pride that Marion County deserves.”