When Columbia track and field star Katie Gates steps up to the line and the starting pistol is fired, everything gets quiet. The distractions disappear, and all she hears as she races toward the finish line is her mother, Chirika Gates, cheering loudly from the stands.

Coincidentally, Katie has made a lot of noise along the way with her performance, collecting gold medals in various events through district and state competitions. This week, she is competing on a bigger stage than ever before as she represents Columbia in the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics at Truist Stadium, home of North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Katie, a native of Hayward, Calif., is the youngest of five children in a very sports-oriented family. Her parents, Mike and Chirika Gates, were commissioners of the Snoop Youth Football League, owned by notorious entrepreneur and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Her twin brothers, Michael and Myles Gates, were football and track stars at Newark High School in Northern California.

"We're a sports family," Chirika said. "She's been around sports since she was born. It's in her DNA to shine on the field."

But Katie's passion for competing on the track didn't develop overnight. When she first began, as a matter of fact, she didn't really care for it.

"I didn't like track at all," she recalled. "I didn't want to run. I wanted to be a cheerleader and do cartwheels. But when I moved here my eighth-grade year, I decided I wanted to be more involved in sports. I tried out for basketball, but I didn't really like basketball, so then I decided I would try out for track and field instead."

It didn't take long for Katie's natural abilities to begin shining through. As an eighth-grade student, she was moved up to the varsity team and brought home a gold medal from the MHSAA State Championships. Seeing the results of her hard work pay off, she committed to making the most of her abilities and taking her performance to an even higher level.

"I was like, 'OK, I'm doing well with this so I might as well just start running track.' Then I started falling in love with it. I play volleyball, too, and I love volleyball, but track is my passion," Katie said.

And it's shown. The harder Katie pushed herself in training, the more the accolades began piling up for her. In May, she capped off her junior year with yet another state title, placing first in the girls 100-meter hurdles event with a lightning-fast time of 15.59 seconds.

Making her latest gold even more impressive was the fact that it was accomplished just days after an elbow fracture that many believed would leave her sidelined for the remainder of the track and field season.

"The injury happened like two or three days before state, and I remember just crying and thinking, 'I've done all this training, and now I won't be able to run,'" she recalled. "I was really discouraged. But my mom talked me through it and helped me realize that I had to compete, especially since Covid took a whole year from me.

"After I competed at state, so many people were coming up to me and saying things like, 'You're a beast for doing that,' and 'Nobody else would've competed like you did after that injury.' I just told them that it was something I had to do. I did it for me. I worked way too hard just to come this far and give up."

Having pushed through the injury and succeeded in winning another gold at state, Katie decided to continue pushing even further. She qualified for the Junior Olympics in three events: the 100-meter hurdles, the triple jump and the long jump. She'll compete throughout the week, with her final event taking place Thursday before returning home to Columbia.

Entering her senior year, Katie believes this to be the "year of the girls" at Columbia High, and she wasn't going to miss the opportunity to represent herself, her family and the Wildcats on an even grander stage.

"It's something that I really just have to do. I have to keep pushing because I haven't reached all of the goals I want to reach," she said. "I really want to beat my own personal time in the 100-meter hurdles, and I also want to finish my senior year by winning a state championship as a team. I want to go to college and leave with a ring.

"Last year was all about the boys. They got their ring (in football). This year is the year of the girls."

Although this week's stage will be bigger and less familiar, that won't matter once Katie lines up to compete. All the noise, pain, doubts and distractions will still disappear, and all she'll hear is her mother, cheering her on as she continues striving for and reaching her goals.