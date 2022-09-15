Senior Night at Columbia Academy was an emotional scene, as head coach Kyle Wilks and his team recognized two senior standouts, Abbey Pevey and Maggie Wilks. The evening ended in celebration, however, as the Lady Cougars laid claim to a 12-6 district win over the visitors from Bowling Green.

Wilks wrote individual letters to both of his seniors, which were read aloud during the pregame ceremony, thanking them for the time they dedicated to the program and the countless memories that were made throughout the process.

"It has been an honor to coach you over these past two years. You've been a great leader for our program, especially with these young pitchers," Wilks wrote to Pevey. "I appreciate your willingness to take these young girls and help them become not only better pitchers but better players. Your hand injury prevented you from being able to play much of our season, but you were at every game cheering, encouraging and leading your teammates. And for that, I am thankful."

To his daughter, Maggie, Wilks wrote, "I knew this day was coming, but I must admit that it came much faster than I ever imagined. It is so hard for me to accept that Daddy's little girl is a senior.

"Your leadership, work ethic, positive attitude and relentless effort is what every coach wants in a player. Thank you for being a great role model for Macie and Merritt, as well as your Lady Cougar teammates.

"I'll end this letter by telling you what I have at the conclusion of every season that you've played. You'll always be my all-time favorite player."

When the tears were dried and both teams took the field, the Lady Cougars went right back to business with a big offensive showing against the District 4 rival Lady Bucs. Allie Watts led the way at the plate, batting 2-for-4 with a double, a home run — her seventh of the season — and 3 RBI. Pevey, who was back on the field for the first time since suffering a hand injury in August, was awarded the team's 'G.O.A.T.' chain for her performance in the pitching circle, holding the Lady Bucs at bay as the Lady Cougars pulled away for the sizeable victory.

The Lady Cougars took part in the CCA softball tournament Saturday for one last break in district play. Monday they traveled to Wayne Academy for a district showdown with the Lady Jaguars, and they wrapped up their regular season schedule Tuesday with a home game against Amite. Barring an upset for either CA or Brookhaven Academy, the Lady Cougars will enter postseason play as the No. 2 seed from District 4, hopeful for one more successful playoff run with Pevey and Wilks leading the way.