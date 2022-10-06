Members of the Marion County Fire Services went before the Marion County Board of Supervisors Monday with a list of requested funding and needs with a 2021 Covid Relief funding request, but they were once again met with silence by the supervisors.

The request said the needs are "to better protect our firefighters and serve our county residents" and "to help maintain and improve fire insurance rates and reduce firefighter stress."

The volunteer firefighters from all six of the stations are requesting the purchase of radios to switch over to the state MSWIN radio system, which is used by counties all around Marion. They are also asking for personal protective gear in the form of turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatuses and funds to help complete the countywide fire service training facility at the BusinessPlex.

Dewayne Stuckey of Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department pointed out that the fire services is the only agency that puts money back into the taxpayers hands, and if the county had to pay for a fire department, it would cost more than $3 million. He also said that the service creates a fire insurance savings of more than $2.8 million and that over $300,000 in acreage has been saved by the departments.

When the firefighters asked for questions from the supervisors, Board President Calvin Newsom said that rather than giving a straight out answer, the board would need to discuss it. None of the other supervisors had any questions or comments for the group.

"This may ruffle some feathers, but this is a tool just like bush hogs, tractors and other equipment you all use," Morgantown VFD Chief Krae Morgan.

These requests were presented to the Board of Supervisors originally on May 17, 2021. They were updated and re-presented on Jan. 18 and Oct. 3.

The board, which is already facing a budget crunch and does not possess additional funds to give, has not taken any action at this time.