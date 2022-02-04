National Signing Day produced a morning for the books Feb. 2 as 10 players from Marion County signed to play at the next level next fall.

Columbia High School, coming off its first state title in nearly 40 years, had seven players ink scholarships to add on to Jaheim Oatis signing with Alabama in December. Four Wildcats are heading to Jones College, and two other players will remain teammates at Pearl River Community College.

West Marion also had an extremely productive signing day, with three players signing the dotted line to continue their athletic careers in college.

Omar Johnson, CHS, running back: Despite having roughly 10 Division-1 offers, the explosive running back is heading to Jones College because of what the coaching staff represents and brings to the table. Johnson said the coaches are like family, but they’re going to make him work and push himself to get better every day.

“It feels good because I worked hard for it,” Johnson said. “I didn’t really know this day was going to come really, so it feels good.”

Getting the chance to play with several of his Columbia teammates in college appealed to Johnson as well.

“When we play together, there’s just something about that brotherhood,” he said.

Columbia’s second-leading rusher all time thanked his mom, family and coaches for all of their support.

Josh Brown, CHS, wide receiver: During the second round of the playoffs in 2020, Brown laid on the grass of Walter Payton Field in agony after taking a direct hit to his knee that tore his ACL. He worked tirelessly to get back for his senior year, had a monster season and will be a Bobcat in the fall at Jones.

“I stayed on the grind, and it all came together,” he said. “It was a little hard at times, but when you get the opportunity you have to take it and make the best of it.”

Jones’ atmosphere and track record of sending players to the Division-1 were the key selling points for Brown, who had several junior college offers along with one from Central Arkansas.

He said it’s “lit” that he’s going to get to play with several of his high school teammates again and that it’s something not many people get the opportunity to do.

Brown thanked his mom, family, coaches, trainer Nicole Keys and teammates for helping him reach the next level.

Peyton Anderson, CHS, edge: After not playing football during his sophomore season, Anderson wasn’t sure if he would even be allowed to play with the Wildcats again, let alone earn a starting spot, win a state championship and sign a scholarship with Jones.

“It’s real big to me because my junior year I didn’t even expect for any of this to happen,” he said. “It means a lot. I want to thank my family and especially coach (Chip) Bilderback for allowing me back on the team when I had quit that year. He could’ve just not let me come, and I wouldn’t be on this stage right now. I thank him a lot for that.”

The speedy pass rusher had several options on signing day but said he chose Jones because it felt like a family and not like a business like other colleges.

“They kept it real with me and let me know this is the place you want to be if you want to work. I liked that,” he said. “It’s going to be real good (to play with my teammates again) because if one of us lacks, we’re going to be there to pick each other up.”

Jonathan Wiltz, CHS, linebacker: During his senior season, Wiltz had two primary goals: Win a state championship and sign a scholarship to play college football. Both came to fruition, and he is heading to Ellisville as the fourth Wildcat who will play at Jones.

“I’d like to thank my mom, my grandparents, my dad, coach Bilderback and the whole Columbia family for sticking behind these past four years,” Wiltz said.

Wiltz didn’t pick up his first offer until late November, and he tore his ACL during the second round of the playoffs. Both of things made it a little extra sweet for the well-built linebacker to get the chance to play at the next level.

“It’s truly a blessing that they’re taking a shot on me,” he said.

He added it’s crazy that four Wildcats signed with Jones because it wasn’t planned — that’s just how it ended up working out.

“It’s dope, for sure,” he said.

Kentrell Jackson, CHS, athlete: During his first two years of high school, Jackson didn’t think he would get the chance to play in college, but following a breakout senior season, the dynamic athlete will don the maroon and gold at Pearl River.

“They showed me a lot of love, their campus is beautiful and the position they offered I just couldn’t pass up. I love to return kicks and play one side of the ball, and they gave me what I wanted,” he said.

Jackson actually didn’t want to play football initially, but his mom pushed him to give it a try in the eighth grade and he fell in love with it.

“I thank her for pushing me,” he said. “And I want to thank coach Bilderback for making me a great player because I didn’t think I’d be a great play but look at me now.”

Jason Townsend, CHS, offensive tackle: The small town atmosphere of Poplarville and the similarities between he and offensive line coach David Chatham sold Townsend on joining Jackson and Pearl River.

Townsend said it means a lot to him to live out his dream as a college football player, and there are a couple of key reasons that dream became reality.

“All the work we’ve been putting in over the past four years had a lot to do with it, and I think me moving schools had a lot to do with it, too. I was able to get in a better environment that better fit me,” he said. “I’d like to thank my coaches and my family for all they’ve done.”

Isaiah Bolton, CHS, strong safety: All the hard work Bolton put in over the years to become a well-rounded member of the Wildcats secondary paid off on signing day as he inked a scholarship with Hinds Community College.

Bolton said of all of the options he had, he felt like Hinds was the best fit because it felt like family from day one.

“I’m really happy about my choice. They made me feel like I was at home,” he said. “They’ve shown me a lot of love.”

Bolton is going to continue his role as safety/outside linebacker hybrid that he dominated in as a Wildcat. He said he hopes to earn a Division-1 scholarship with his play at Hinds.

“I’d like to thank my coaches, my dad especially and my mom,” he said.

Octavious Harvey, WM, running back: Harvey will be following in the footsteps of former Trojans superstar Jartavious “Tater Rabbit” Martin and will join Martin in Kansas in the fall at Saint Mary College.

While playing with his former teammate was alluring and he’s looking forward to “bringing back the duo,” Harvey said the primary reason he chose Saint Mary is because he wanted to go somewhere different and give himself the opportunity to explore the world.

“I’ve been thinking about this since I was a kid. To be able to play college ball means a lot, and now it’s coming true,” Harvey said. “I just have to keep working and get better each and every year.”

The 5-foot-6 playmaker thanked God, each of his coaches and his teammates for always being there with him and pushing him to get every day.

Larry Magee, WM, cornerback: Magee, who was arguably the most explosive athlete in all of Marion County in 2021, went into signing day without a single offer. But hours before West Marion’s signing, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College offered the defensive back and secured his signature.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “I’ve been waiting on this day to come since I was a freshman.”

Kobe Pittman, WM, defensive line: The versatile 6-foot-5 pass rusher will be joining Jackson and Townsend at Pearl River and was sold on the Poplarville school by defensive line coach Lorenzo Breland. Pittman said Breland told him when he was a junior that he would come back for the Trojans, and he kept his promise.

“I trust him a lot,” Pittman said.

It also helped that Breland pursued Pittman before he even became a force for the Trojans. Pittman dealt with a difficult toe injury for years that limited his athleticism before having surgery to repair it prior to his senior season. His stock skyrocketed once the repair was complete as he also had offers from Jones and several out-of-state colleges, but Pearl River’s early interest won the day.

Pittman said it means everything to him to have the opportunity to play at the next level.

“My family has been pushing me since I was a kid to do whatever I want to do, and this is what I want to do. I want to go play college ball, continue my career and hopefully find something I can do academically. I’m going to keep pushing myself for my family, for the people at my school and for myself personally.”

Pittman thanked the entire Trojans coaching staff, his family and all of the teachers at West Marion.