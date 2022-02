It's an extremely busy day on the hardwood for Marion County's teams as six teams take the court in district tournaments and two participate in their respective South State tournaments.

MAIS 5A South State Tournament (at Copiah Academy)

Columbia Academy Lady Cougars vs. Copiah Academy @ 6:30 p.m.

Columbia Academy Cougars vs. Adams County Christian @ 7:45 p.m.

Region 8-3A Tournament (at Jeff Davis County)

West Marion Lady Trojans vs. OLA @ 4 p.m.

West Marion Trojans vs. JDC @ 8:30 p.m.

Region 7-2A Tournament (at Amite County)

East Marion Eagles vs. Loyd Star @ 4 p.m.

East Marion Lady Eagles vs. Amite County @ 6 p.m.

Region 7-4A Tournament (at Purvis)

Columbia Lady Wildcats vs. Poplarville @ 4 p.m.

Columbia Wildcats vs. Poplarville @ 8:30 p.m.