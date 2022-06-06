Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, the pride of East Marion High School, returned home Saturday to host his second annual youth football camp, through which he hopes to inspire the next generation in Marion County to dream big and work hard.

The camp was hosted at Columbia High School by Abram, football coaches throughout the county and several other NFL veterans such as New Orleans Saints defensive back JT Gray and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Omar Bayless. The inaugural camp was held at Oak Grove High School in 2021, but the new facilities at Gardner Stadium provided everything necessary for Abram to finally bring the event to his hometown.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be able to come back to Columbia," Abram said. "I wish we could've done it here the first year, but due to facilities and space needed to make it happen, we had to hold off until this year. But I'm so excited to have the opportunity to offer this here where it all started for me."

Abram said his vision for the camp came to life through the absence of such events during his days as a student at East Marion. His goal is to be a positive role model for today's youth in Marion County and encourage them to stay the course for reaching success in whatever it is they desire to achieve.

"It was really the lack there of and not having any pros around to offer all this that fueled my interest to in doing it," Abram said. "It's important for kids to have positive role models around them, so I just wanted to come back and show them that, even in a small town like Columbia, you can dream big and maybe even end up in the NFL someday."

In the process of hosting the camp, Abram had the opportunity to reconnect with an old friend and mentor, Columbia head football coach Chip Bilderback, who served as the defensive backs coach at Jones College during Abram's time playing for the Bobcats. Even more so than his success on the field, Bilderback said he's been most pleased by the young man Abram has become off the field and the inspiration he continues to pour back into the community.

"I was proud of him. It's our job as players and coaches to be positive ambassadors of the game of football," Bilderback said. "He planted a lot of seeds today."

During Saturday's camp, various stations were set up across the field for campers of all ages to participate in drills and learn helpful tips from a few seasoned experts. Several older campers got the opportunity to show off their skills in one-on-one drills, such as Columbia rising sophomore Di'Andre Bridges who wowed bystanders with a spectacular leap and catch. Races were held for each age group near the end of the camp, with a prize of $500 awarded to the top finishers from each running.

Before parting ways, each camper was treated to lunch. Each was also gifted a backpack, along with other items such as bucket hats and t-shirts. The most important thing Abram hopes his campers took home with them, however, was the inspiration to believe they can reach lofty dreams if they're willing to work hard enough to achieve them.

"Hopefully the lesson these kids will take from all this is that they can do and be whatever they aspire to achieve," Abram said. "I'm living proof of that, and it's just a huge blessing to be able to pass that on to the next generation."