Columbia Academy senior Hays Carley inked a scholarship Wednesday morning to play baseball at Jones College next season. He was joined by, front row, from left, Amy Carley and Trey Carley; back row, CA Athletic Director T.C. Chambliss, Jerry Carley, Ted Carley and Cougars head coach Keith Stanley.

A full article detailing Carley's signing will appear in the Thursday edition of The Columbian-Progress.