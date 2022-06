Columbia 6u All-Stars dominate in Laurel tournament



Thu,06/23/22-1:25PM , 264 Reads By STAFF REPORTS

The Columbia 6u All-Stars went undefeated in the All-American Youth Sports Laurel Warm-up Tournament. Front row, from left, are Uriyah Lampton, Naomi Broome, Dallas McGowan, Aubrey Franklin, Paris Mikell and Ashlynne DeWitt; second row, Khloe Harvey, Lani Cagins, Brynleigh Burkett, Hadleigh Sistrunk and Lariah Holloway; back row, head coach Cassy Sistrunk and assistant coaches Bud Mikell, Larry Holloway and Charvo Lampton.

