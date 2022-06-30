Each Thursday night, Downtown Gym comes to life in a unique way as the hosting site for the Columbia Cornhole League, where a local group has found a fun way to take their love for one of America's favorite lawn games to the next level.

For Darren Higgs, the owner of Columbia Discount Drugs, cornhole was a backyard family tradition. After learning about similar leagues and seeing just how skilled many players can be, Higgs decided to bring the fun to downtown Columbia by creating his own league for locals to put their skills to the test.

"We really enjoyed playing backyard cornhole with our friends, and one day I saw a thing online about an ACL (American Cornhole League) tournament on the Coast, so my son (Wesson Higgs) and I went down for that, not really knowing anything about competitive cornhole," Higgs recalled. "We got schooled down there, and we learned a lot. That's kind of where the idea was born."

He didn't have to look very far to find the right facilities for it all to take place. Just down the road from his pharmacy was a gym that offered more than enough space for Higgs and many others to gather once a week for competition.

"I stopped here at Downtown Gym one day just to feel things out and see if they'd be willing to let us play, and it seemed like the perfect setup," Higgs said. "They've got really nice facilities, and it keeps things a little more comfortable, considering the temperature outside has been floating around 100 degrees here lately."

The league welcomes all who are interested to take part in the fun on Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. For those without a membership at Downtown Gym, a $5 venue fee is required, along with a $10 fee per player for each game. A membership at the gym costs a monthly fee of $15.

The tournaments are organized through an application called Switcholio, through which players are paired with different teammates for each contest in a round robin style tournament. A leaderboard is used to recognize and reward top finishers each week based on individual results from each game.

"After everyone's played, we take the results and use them to create two double elimination brackets with the top half and the bottom half. That way it gives everyone a chance play a few more rounds and have fun even if they didn't win and advance," Higgs said.

After starting things up with just a handful of friends, the league has continued to grow from week to week as more fans of the sport have gotten word and thrown their own hats into the ring. Some have even visited from other counties and even Louisiana to join in on the fun and see where they stand compared to some of Marion County's most avid players.

Higgs said the goal is for the league to continue growing and find more unique ways to compete throughout the year, both locally and in other areas.

"We'd love to eventually be able to host some benefit tournaments and things of that sort," Higgs said. "I've talked to a few people about the opportunity to host bigger tournaments in conjunction with everything that goes on downtown. We're up to around 16 or 18 people each week, and we're having a lot of fun with it.

"It really just started with an itch to play and compete, and as it turns out, a lot of others had that itch, too, so I'm excited to see where things might go from here."