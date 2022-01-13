Although the Cougars struggled throughout their non-district schedule for the first two months of the season, they are off to a great start in district play with back-to-back victories.

Columbia Academy (7-12, 2-0) showed that it may have just been the tough schedule that led to its bad start and that it is more than capable of punching within its own weight class.

“The boys’ district is not overly strong,” head coach Dale Watts said. “We’ve got some players that are capable of shooting the ball, and we’ve got some quickness and some speed. We’re a little bit undersized, but to be 2-0 in the district is a big deal.”

At home Jan. 4, the Cougars beat Silliman Institute handily, 70-48, behind Joseph Hasselvander’s 22 points.

Following the big win over Silliman, Columbia Academy built on the momentum and delivered with a 42-31 road win over Bowling Green Friday night. The Cougars jumped out to an early lead before losing their composure in the second quarter to go into halftime tied 15-15. With CA’s offense struggling in the half court, Watts opted to turn up the defensive pressure to create fast-break opportunities in the third quarter, which allowed the Cougars to pull away for good.

Watts added that Hays Carley’s defense, ability to control the tempo and free-throw shooting helped seal the victory.

“No doubt that’s what won the game for us,” he said.

The Cougars played at Brookhaven Academy Tuesday night, but results were unavailable at press time. They will play host to Oak Forest Academy Friday and take on PCS on the road Saturday.

CA is also set to take on East Marion for the first time on Monday at home. Watts said while the Cougars are more focused on their district schedule, they are looking forward to facing the Eagles.