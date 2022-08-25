The East Marion Eagles (4-3) volleyball team took another big step forward over the weekend with an impressive showing in the Salem Volleyball Tournament, earning wins over Columbia and Salem to bring home the first place trophy and a little extra momentum to carry back into district play.

East Marion's first contest of the tournament pitted them against the cross-town rival Wildcats, a matchup they managed to win 2-0 (25-18, 25-8). They took tough losses in their following two matchups, falling to Class 5A South Jones 2-0 (25-21, 25-15) and to Sacred Heart 2-0 (25-14, 25-19), but they bounced back strong in their final matchup of the day with a 2-0 (25-12, 25-21) win over Salem to finish atop the standings in their respective pool.

"Head coach Mandel Echols said the Eagles still have their fair share of corrections to make in order to reach the level of play they're aspiring for, but overall he was pleased with their effort on Saturday and likes the direction his squad seems to be heading as they approach the end of August.

"I thought we played decent, but we did make a few mental errors," Echols said. "Even in the sets we lost, I thought we held our own against some pretty tough competition. Ultimately, though, we did well enough to come home with the trophy, and I think that gives the girls a little bit of confidence that they can compete with and even beat some really good teams."

West Marion (7-4) competed in the Salem tournament as well, claiming wins over Salem and Lawrence County but falling short in an 0-2 loss to Class 5A Wayne County in its final contest of the day.

They earned another non-district win on Monday at home against East Marion, defeating their rivals 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-17) for a clean sweep and a jolt of momentum to carry into Thursday's road game against St. Patrick.

Columbia's trip to Salem was a bit more of a struggle as the Wildcats dropped all four of their contests against East Marion, Sacred Heart, South Jones and Salem, but they bounced back on Monday with a big road win over Perry Central to advance their overall record to 5-8 heading into this Thursday evening's rematch on the road against their rivals from East Marion.