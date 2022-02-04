From left, West Marion’s Cade Heurtin (Lunch Pail award), Columbia’s Omar Johnson (Most Valuable Player) and Columbia’s Carter Smith (Offensive Player of the Year) received their awards Friday. Not pictured are Columbia’s Jaheim Oatis (Defensive Player of the Year) and Miguel Cook (Newcomer of the Year).

Walt Massey Columbia’s Jamie McElroy presents Omar Johnson with the MVP award. Cade Heurtin receives the Lunch Pail award from Custom Trophy & Engraving’s Hilton Holmes. Carter Smith receives the Offensive Player of the Year award from Mike Davis of TMH CPA & Consulting Firm. Columbia Credit’s Doug Ducan presents the Defensive Player of the Year award to coach Bo Russum (standing in for Jaheim Oatis). C-P Publisher Joshua Campbell (standing in for Peggy Matulich of Ward’s) presents the Newcomer of the Year award to coach Kendrick Hardy (standing in for Miguel Cook).