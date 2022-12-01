The Pearl River football team was well represented on Tuesday as the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference announced its annual All-Conference teams. Fifteen Wildcats were named on the list, including former Columbia Wildcat Jordan Aaron.

Aaron helped anchor an offensive line that helped produce 307.7 yards per game in 2022. On the season, the PRCC offense averaged 4.1 yards per attempt on the ground. The offensive line allowed just 10 sacks all season long.

"Jordan was a staple of our offensive line all year," Smith said. "He's a leader, he's a competitor and a great football player. He was great in pass protection and was a bruiser in the run game."

The other PRCC First Team selectees were Justin Jefferson (Memphis, Tenn.; Bartlett), Kaleb Patterson (Byram; Terry) and Bryan Whitehead II (Bartlett, Tenn.). Freddie Byrd III (Woodville; Wilkinson County), Christopher Holifield Jr. (Mobile, Ala.; LeFlore), Corblin McGinn (D'Iberville), Nick Milsap (Raleigh; Oak Grove), Michael Owens (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove) and Taurese Sibley (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove) were selected as members of the All-Conference Second Team.