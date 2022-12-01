Stovall speaks to Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Columbia was informed of the newly formed Mayor’s Youth Council at its Tuesday meeting. From left are Rotarian and Alderwoman Andrea Porter, Guest Speaker Juanita Stovall and Rotarian and Alderman Mike Smith. | Photo submitted

