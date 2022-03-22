Despite the 2022 softball season being a tough go-around for East Marion, the Lady Eagles are still battling to finish strong. They split their final two Region 7-2A contests with a win over Bogue Chitto (10-7) and a loss to West Lincoln (12-0) before shellacking McComb 24-3 at home Tuesday, building momentum to carry into Thursday's final contest of the season.

The Lady Eagles entered their final bout with Bogue Chitto winless in region play, but they came out swinging in a determined effort to change that. East Marion scored runs in four of six offensive innings in the contest, building a 3-0 lead in the second then matching the Lady Bobcats blow for blow with seven more runs over the fourth and fifth innings to maintain the lead and secure the win.

Junior Car'Miyah Bullock doubled and blasted a two-run homer, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBI and one run. Fellow junior Asia Lenior went yard as well, serving as the highlight moment in a 2-for-4 hitting performance with 4 RBI.

Eighth-grader Kylie Watts also had a big day offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs, two steals and an RBI. Freshman Zi'Kiya Bridges was the winning pitcher, with one strikeout and five earned runs through a full seven innings in the pitching circle.

The success at the plate did not carry over into Monday's road game against West Lincoln, however, as the Lady Bears pulled away with 12 runs in four innings to run-rule the Lady Eagles in the final game of their district schedule. Only two runs were allowed by West Lincoln's eighth-grade standout pitcher, who struck out six and allowed no runs through the four-inning contest.

East Marion erupted in Tuesday's home game against McComb, racking up 24 runs in only two innings to quickly bring an end to the non-district showdown. Watts and junior Asiah Allen both homered, and Allen also tripled to bring in a team-high 4 RBI. Six Lady Eagles were perfect at the plate as they combined for 16 hits in a dominant display for the home crowd. Watts earned the win as the starting pitcher, allowing no hits and striking out two en route to the only six outs she needed to seal the victory.

The Lady Eagles will take the field again Tuesday in a non-district road game against Laurel, with another opportunity to build momentum they can carry into their 2023 campaign.