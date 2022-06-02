School may be out for the summer, but student athletes are still finding ways to shine in competition. Five Marion County baseball standouts have been selected to compete June 15-17 in the State Games of Mississippi. The local lineup includes Kollin Green and Andrew Singley from West Marion, Eli Lowery and Dylan Wallace from Columbia and Holton Hartzog from Columbia Academy.

Green and Singley, both rising seniors, had successful seasons that helped spur the Trojans to a 17-12 record this spring. Green posted a .276 batting average, brought in 16 RBI and led the team with three triples and was also superb defensively behind the plate. Singley ended the year with a .293 average to go with 9 RBI and three doubles.

Lowery and Wallace were lightning rods for a Wildcats squad that finished the season 19-10. Wallace earned a nomination for The Columbian-Progress' Most Valuable Player award, batting .412 with 19 RBI while also posting a 3.71 ERA with 67 strikeouts during his junior campaign. Lowery, a rising senior, hit .361 with 26 RBI and a Marion County best six home runs.

Hartzog was a workhorse on the mound through an 18-11 campaign for the Cougars, with a 6-2 record and the team's second highest strikeout total (40). He also batted .284 with 25 runs, 7 RBI and a team-high two triples.

Eighteen players and two alternates were selected to compete for teams in each of the eight districts. Each year the tournament provides networking opportunities and exposure for current high school student athletes who are eager to keep competing after graduation. The State Games baseball tournament will be played June 15-17 at eight different locations throughout the state, with the finals tournament being played at Meridian Community College.