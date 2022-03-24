Marion County will have the opportunity to flex its muscles on Friday and Saturday in Jackson, with several local student athletes traveling to the Coliseum to compete in the MHSAA State powerlifting championships. Some are seasoned lifters, and some are exceptional newcomers who lift their programs to new heights as powerlifting continues to grow in prominence throughout the area.

The journey just began for the female state finalists, with the girls powerlifting teams at East and West Marion having just entered competition for the first time in January. Not to be mistaken as beginners or novices, these student athletes have surged to the top of state rankings at an astoundingly rapid pace, leaving their coaches thrilled for what lies ahead for their students and these programs.

"Proud is an understatement, of course," said West Marion powerlifting coach Don Clanton, who will have the pleasure of escorting standouts Alicia Ducree and Annie Simmons to Jackson for the state meet on Friday. "For girls, there's usually this stigma where everyone thinks, 'If I lift, I'm going to get big.' We tried to correct that for them and help them understand that isn't the case. It's just trying to see how much weight you can move at one time. I've been doing this for 27 years, and it's done wonders for me, both mentally and physically. To see these kids benefit from it the way I did, to blossom and to see the results of their hard work is the most rewarding thing you could ever ask for as a coach."

Representing East Marion in the girls meet will be freshman phenom Adrinae Aikens, whose already made a significant impact on the sport during her first year of competition. Back in February, Aikens shattered the state records for girls bench pressing, dead-lifting and overall score total at a south state competition, solidifying herself as a prime contender to take home first place in Friday's final meet.

East Marion’s Adrinae Aikens has already set several school records in her first year powerlifting.

"That really is the exciting part, the fact that this is her first year to ever compete," said her coach, Brad Hughes said. "We kind of tossed the idea around of starting up a team, and we realized there was a lot of interest from our girls here at East Marion. The closer we got to competition season, I think some of them started to get cold feet about it, but now that they've gotten to see Adrinae go through with it and they've seen the success she's having, I think we'll have even more girls interested in being a part of the program going forward."

There will also be a trio of male lifters competing in Jackson on Saturday — Oliver Jones representing Columbia, Kevin Johnson representing East Marion and Cade Heurtin representing West Marion. All three are hopeful contenders for spots on the podium this weekend, but their coaches believe the benefits of their hard work extend much further than simply the accolades they are racking up during competition season. With all of them being multi-sport athletes, Clanton said the mental and physical aspects of powerlifting are setting them up for success in overcoming obstacles in any sports they choose to compete in.

"Our basketball coaches have talked about how much tougher and resilient their players are after they began lifting with us," Clanton said. "I'm helping coach baseball now, and we train those guys really hard, but little things don't seem to rattle them anymore because this trains them physically and mentally to push through that adversity. Their confidence in themselves has grown, which is what I feel this program best offers for our student athletes."

"It translates to all of the sports they compete in," shared Columbia powerlifting coach Drew Fortenberry. "And I think we do a great job here at Columbia of sharing our kids and allowing them to experience different sports. Oliver also plays football, track, tennis and pretty much anything we'll let him. Like a lot of our kids, he's a hard worker and a fierce competitor, and powerlifting has allowed him to grow in confidence and just push himself even harder."

Friday's competition will begin with a 9 a.m. weigh-in for all girls Classes C1 - 6A, with awards ceremonies scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. that evening. Saturday's boys competition begins with a weigh-in at 7 a.m. and ends with a 5 p.m. awards ceremony.