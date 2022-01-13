Having 17 days off for the holidays hasn’t slowed down the team with the best record in Marion County one bit. The Woodlawn Prep Wolfpack returned from their break with a vengeance, reeling off three straight wins as senior Brock Reed averaged 25.3 points per game.

Woodlawn Prep (12-3, 5-0) seems to only be getting better as the season wears on, which was evident Jan. 4 at home when they beat Humphreys Academy 64-57 and had four players in double figures. Reed led the way with 20 points, followed by Cole Sinclair with 19 points and Wallace Farmer and Tanner Tullos scoring 10 apiece.

With Mt. Salus Christian visiting Columbia Jan. 6, Reed tied his season high with 34 points while knocking down five 3-pointers to lift the Wolfpack to a 70-43 victory.

“It seems like (Reed) has returned to his form from (last) season,” Wolfpack head coach Cliff East said. “He’s been aggressive taking the ball to the rim, and that’s what we’ve been doing the past two or three games.”

Monday in Liberty, the Wolfpack outscored Amite School Center 16-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 54-39 win. Reed, who made four more triples in the victory, poured in 22 points, while Sinclair added 14 points.

Sinclair’s development as Woodlawn’s No. 2 option offensively gives the Wolfpack another added dimension as well as alleviating the load on Brock Reid’s shoulders, according to East.

“Having a second scorer like Cole has been huge for us. Cole is a great athlete first and foremost, gets the ball to the rim and can jump extremely high, but he’s a good basketball player, too,” he said. “Moving forward, if we can have a second, or even a third or fourth guy each night, that will help us maintain more balance.”

While Woodlawn has put up impressive numbers offensively, East said it’s been the Wolfpack’s defense that has been the driving force since returning from break.

“We’re creating a lot of turnovers on the defensive end — we held Amite School Center (Monday) night to 39 points — and turned them into fast-break opportunities and we’re scoring in transition,” he said. “For us, when we get the ball to the rim, good things happen. It opens up our outside game. We have three or four guys, typically, at a time that can shoot the 3-ball, but when we take the ball to the rim first and play inside-out, it opens up everything else for us.”

East said prior to the season, the Wolfpack wrote “district” on the whiteboard in their locker room, and it’s been their goal from day one. Tuesday’s home game against Sharkey Issaquena Academy (results unavailable at press time) marked the halfway point of Woodlawn’s district schedule where the Wolfpack have played every other team in their district without losing. East said he feels good about where they are and that a district title is well within reach, based on Woodlawn’s first time through the district slate.

“I also recognize we have a long way to go. We have to finish the regular season strong, then we can focus on the district tournament and whatever may be beyond that for us,” he said. “It’s really important we finish what we set out to do because if we get a district championship, it will position us in a good place — because there is no South State Tournament this year in 2A — for the 2A Tournament at Delta Academy.”

The District 2 Tournament will be at Prentiss Christian in early February.

After playing Sharkey Issaquena Tuesday, Woodlawn will have a nine-day break before a rematch with Humphreys Academy on the road.

UPDATE: The Wolfpack improved to 13-3 with a 70-51 win over Sharkey Issaquena Academy Tuesday night.